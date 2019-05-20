Join us Thursday at noon Pacific time for the OSH Park Hack Chat with Drew and Chris!

Note the different day from our usual Hack Chat schedule!

Printed circuit boards have been around for decades, and mass production of them has been an incalculable boon to the electronics industry. But turning the economics of PCB production around and making it accessible to small-scale producers and even home experimenters is a relatively recent development, and one which may have an even broader and deeper impact on the industry in the long run.

The entire toolchain for PCB production, from design software to final production and shipping of finished boards, has been open-sourced and democratized to the point where we barely even think about the complexity behind it all. To pull back the curtain on the PCB production world a bit, Drew and Chris will be joining us on the Hack Chat to discuss a little about how OSH Park gets those “Perfect Purple PCBs” fabricated and shipped.

Our Hack Chats are live community events in the Hackaday.io Hack Chat group messaging. This week we’ll be sitting down on Thursday, May 23 at 12:00 PM Pacific time. If time zones have got you down, we have a handy time zone converter.

Click that speech bubble to the right, and you’ll be taken directly to the Hack Chat group on Hackaday.io. You don’t have to wait until Thursday; join whenever you want and you can see what the community is talking about.