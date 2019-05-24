Hackaday Podcast Ep20: Slaying The Dragon Of EL, Siege Weapon Physics, Dis-entangled Charlieplex, Laser Internet

Join editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys as they unpack all the great hacks we’ve seen this week. On this episode we’re talking about laser Internet delivered from space, unwrapping the complexity of Charlieplexed circuits, and decapping ICs both to learn more about them and to do it safely at home. We have some fun with backyard siege weapons (for learning about physics, we swear!), gambling on FPGAs, and a line-scanning camera that’s making selfies fun again. And nobody thought manufacturing electroluminescent displays was easy, but who knew it was this hard?
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 020 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- All the Hacks of Hackaday’s Bay Area Maker Faire Meetup
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- PokerBot Uses FPGA For Card Calculating Horsepower
- Lateral Thinking For An Easier Charlieplex
- Ben Krasnow Makes a DSKY
- Make Physics Fun with a Trebuchet
- Integrated Circuits Can Be Easy to Understand with the Right Teachers
- A Very Modern Flying Spot Scanner
Quick Hacks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Everything We Know About SpaceX’s Starlink Network
- Zork And The Z-Machine: Bringing The Mainframe To 8-bit Home Computers
Interviews:
- Earlier in May we heard news that Maker Faire Bay Area is facing a financial crunch. Although the future of the event is unknown, the legacy is easy to see. Maker Faire throughout the world has had a profound effect on countless lives. It’s hard to imagine that it all started with that first event way back in 2006. Mike Szczys spent some time last weekend tracking down as many people who where at one. With only a moment’s notice, these folks each shared a happy memory, and help us picture what it was like at the inaugural Maker Faire.
- Thank you to Lenore Edman for her extensive help in connecting with people who were at the first Maker Faire.