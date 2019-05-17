Have you ever seen a product in the store and been shocked at what the manufacturer was trying to charge for it? Since you’re reading Hackaday, we can safely assume the answer to that question; building a homebrew version of some commercial product for a fraction of its retail price is practically a rite of passage around these parts. So it’s fitting that for his entry into the 2019 Hackaday Prize, [Madaeon] submitted the “DIYson”, an open source version of a popular high-end vacuum made by a British company who’s name you can surely guess.
As [Madaeon] explains on the project’s Hackaday.io page, the idea behind “cyclonic” vacuums is not particularly complex. Essentially, with a powerful enough blower and carefully designed chamber, the incoming air will spin around so fast that dust is pulled out by centrifugal force. The trick is getting it working on a small enough scale to be a handheld device. Especially given the energy requirements for the blower motor.
Luckily for the modern hacker, we’re living in the “Golden Age” of DIY. With a 3D printer you can produce plastic components with complex geometry, and thanks to a resurgence in remote controlled aircraft, powerful motors and high capacity lithium-ion batteries are easily obtainable. Powered by what’s essentially the hardware that would go into an electric ducted fan plane, the total cost of all the electronics for the DIYson comes in right around $60 USD. Even with a roll of printer filament added to the mix, you’re still comfortably at half the cost of the “name brand” alternative.
With some refinements, [Madaeon] hopes that this open source dust-buster will be a staple of labs and hackerspaces all over the world. Judging by the performance his early prototype shows in the video after the break, we know we wouldn’t mind having one.
8 thoughts on “A Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner on a Hacker’s Budget”
Cool! Just add the HEPA filter and you’ll have a true clone.
All lawyers form a queue on the left please.
I think you may have mixed up your pronouns.
Cool project. I could see this not just as a way to save some money, but to put good lightweight dust collection easily near individual tools on demand.
Scratch my first comment, he simply has someone else doing the demo and in the project page photo.
Great build! And yup, sounds like a Dyson, too!
If you used something commonly disposed of to capture the dirt, like maybe 1 gallon jugs, milk cartons, or amazon shipping boxes, you could just detach the full cannister, drop it in the trash, and attach a “fresh” one without creating the cloud of dust and debris associated with emptying a bucket.
Major points for the name alone.
As with most vacuum cleaners, it has great potential as a sci-fi weapon. See the vacuum -with-a-funnel of the Mole Men in Superman. Scared me good when I was a wee lad. I still think of them first whenever I see on old vac. http://www.multiversitycomics.com/tv/adventures-of-superman-unknown-people/
I wonder how easy would it be to make a scaled up version for the whole house, using 5 gallon buckets as the collection bin.