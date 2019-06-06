For the last few years now, we’ve all had access to tiny, affordable Systems on a Module. These wunderchips are complete Linux systems with WiFi, a halfway decent GPU, and enough memory to run a real system. This is the perfect platform to base a tablet build on, the only problem is that someone has to actually do it. The DLT One is the ‘Damn Linux Tablet’ from [Prof. Fartsparkle]. It’s the answer to the question of when someone is going to build a tablet computer around one of these cheap Systems on a Chip that are floating around.
With many modules to choose from, the first task is actually choosing one of these Linux modules. [Fartsparkle] ended up with the Nvidia Jetson Nano, an impressive little board that has one distinct advantage: it’s drop-in compatable with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module, the Raspberry Pi-on-an-SODIMM. Given a single chassis, [Prof. Fartsparkle] can simply upgrade his tablet by getting a newer version of the Jetson Nano (or the Compute Module).
The current state of the board is basically an SODIMM socket on a board, with breakouts for Ethernet, a power jack, USB, and HDMI. That’s all there is to it, and design on the tablet chassis is ongoing.
Future updates for this tablet build will include USB-C PD, an mPCI-E connector that would allow for M.2 storage, LTE in some form or another and a dock that would allow you to turn this into a Surface-like laptop. It’s an amazing build, and one of the best entries we’ve seen in this year’s Hackaday Prize.
3 thoughts on “The Finest Linux Tablet You Can Build”
Can the jetson suspend? The lack of advanced power management is a major issue for the rpi in this context
I am not sure what happened to my previous comment…
so, I am trying again.
I was really excited about this, until the hackaday.io page showed the banner photo is just a couple of renderings.
I have a number of tablets, mostly Android, one Apple, I look forward to owning one that does not have bloat/spy ware on it.
Get these things on the Ebays and take my money!!!!
It’s been a long time over due for someone to make one of these…
Depending on the price, it’ll be between these as a tablet or a librem in the near future (if the guy would “mass produce” these things…
Even if he mass produced them as “hardware upgradable android tablets” with android pre-installed (or a choice of distro preinstalled), then I can see this becoming a thing… especially if his layout becomes a “standard”.
ISA/PCI/PCIE/etc meant having custom tower PCs,
MXM and socketable CPUs meant semi-customizable laptop PCs (lesser so these years ._.),
Now, this tablet concept could be the future of “customizable Tablet PCs”?