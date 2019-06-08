You’ve got to hand it to [Tom Stanton] – he really thinks outside the box. And potentially outside the atmosphere, to wit: we present his reaction control gas thruster-controlled drone.
Before anyone gets too excited, [Tom] isn’t building drones for use in a vacuum, although we can certainly see a use case for such devices. This is more of a hybrid affair, with counter-rotating props mounted in a centrally located duct providing the lift and the yaw control. Flanking that is a triangular frame supporting three two-liter soda bottle air reservoirs, each of which supplies a down-firing nozzle at each apex of the triangle. Solenoid valves control the flow of compressed air from the bottles to the nozzles, providing thrust to stabilize the roll and pitch axes. As there aren’t many off-the-shelf flight control systems set up for reaction control, [Tom] had to improvise thruster control; an Arduino watches the throttle signals normally sent to a drone’s motors and fires the solenoids when they get to a preset threshold. It took some tuning, but [Tom] was eventually able to get a stable, untethered hover. And he’s right – the RCS jets do sound amazing when they’re firing, as long as the main motors are off.
This looks as though it has a lot of potential, and we’d love to see it developed more. It reminds us a bit of this ducted-prop drone, another great example of stretching conventional drone control concepts to the limit.
6 thoughts on “Unconventional Drone Uses Gas Thrusters For Control”
Pretty sweet. I wonder if you could use a single small CO2 cartridge instead of the three 2 liter bottles. The total weight should be about the same, and you could get longer run time. And it would be more aerodynamic.
Fun and brilliant!! Also reminiscent of the “flying bedstead”
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/50-years-ago-the-lunar-landing-training-vehicle
It’s an interesting concept but if you watch the video the thrusters do some odd things, triggering at weird times or not triggering at all. On top of that, the on/off control seems prone to instability.
I’m interested in how difficult it would be to produce a more complicated control model that runs the thrusters for a period appropriate to the goal orientation. It should be easy to get the current angular velocity from the accelerometers, and the moment of inertia could be calculated the roll in response to a single thruster.
He could use some pressure regulator to maintain a constant pressure.
It would be interesting to see if air from the main motors could be steered and redirected to the thrusters for control. The air pressure is much less, but you get a higher volume and some flow control with servos.
Being pedanticpedantic for fun: most drones I’ve seen use gas thrusters for control.
Is there a reason not to use pressure regulators in each tank (sounds better than bottle)?
That way you could put a 100PSI in each, regulate at the minimum you can get control, and have control thru the whole range from filled to depleted tanks.