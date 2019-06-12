Shorting Pins On A Raspberry Pi Is A Bad Idea; PMIC Failures Under Investigation

You may have noticed, we’re fans of the Raspberry Pi here at Hackaday. Hardly a day goes by that we don’t feature a hack that uses a Pi somewhere in the build. As useful as the Pis are, they aren’t entirely without fault. We’ve talked about the problems with the PoE hat, and multiple articles about keeping SD cards alive. But a new failure mode has popped that is sometimes, but not always, caused by shorting the two power rails on the board.
The Pi 3 B+ has a new PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) made by MaxLinear. This chip, the MxL7704, is a big part of how the Raspberry Pi foundation managed to make the upgrades to the Pi 3 without raising the price over $35.
A quick look at the Raspberry Pi forum shows that some users have been experiencing a specific problem with their new Raspberry Pi 3 B+ units, where the power LED will illuminate but the unit will not boot. The giveaway is zero voltage on the 3v3 pin. It’s a common enough problem that it’s even mentioned in the official boot problems thread.
Make sure the probe you are measuring with does not slip, and simultaneously touches any of the other GPIO pins, as that might instantly destroy your PI, especially shorting the 3V3 pin to the 5V pin will prove to be fatal.
Word From the Top: We’re Working On It
After experiencing this failure mode first-hand I decided to investigate. I reached out to the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and got a response directly from Eben Upton about the issue. He confirmed that there is a known issue: Shorting the 5V and 3V3 pins of the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ will permanently damage the PMIC. Of course shorting out power rails is a user error, but since it’s a mistake encountered by quite a few of us, they’re working on a way to fix the issue.
The interesting thing is that Eben acknowledged that a few people have experienced this failure without shorting the power pins, but it’s proven extremely difficult to troubleshoot. They are in search of someone who can reliably replicate the 3V3 failure without simply shorting the power pins. Eben even said “I would fly an engineer anywhere in the world to meet someone who can do this.” It’s not hard to see why this failure mode is so hard to track down — you can only perform it once and then the damage is done. Here’s their contact form if you happen to have info that can help.
This PMIC Fault is Not User Serviceable
The official solution to a 3V3 line failure is to contact the distributor and request a replacement Pi. The MxL7704 is officially considered not a user serviceable part. That’s obviously not enough to stop us, so I thought I’d try swapping out the bad chip for a replacement.
The MxL7704 is available through Mouser, so I ordered a couple and tried my hand at replacing the chip. Even with a hot air rework station, soldering the .5mm pitched chip was too fine for me to master for this project. I discussed this with Eben and he mentioned that the chip from Mouser isn’t actually a drop-in replacement for the one on the Raspberry Pi, and suggested replacing the chip with one from a working Pi 3a+. It’s not clear to me if there are actual silicon changes, or if the differences are all in the i2c programming of the PMIC.
For all you Pi 3+ owners out there, be careful you don’t accidentally short pins on the new Raspberry Pis, as it will almost certainly brick the device. If you manage to recover your Pi by swapping out the PMIC, be sure to let us know!
– Doctor, it hurts when I do this!
– Then don’t do this!
I, too, experienced this problem with an RPI3 recently. I DEFINITELY shorted the 3V pins together; I foolishly was trying to wire in some simple LEDs and DID NOT TURN OFF THE POWER FIRST!!!! (bad move, always).
Another $35 & a 1.5 day wait for shipping and I had my new PI all ready to go.
Note: although the PI was dead, the SD card was undamaged so I didn’t lose any data or programming.
So many chips nowadays are so robust to bad voltages, it’s actually become somewhat startling when a short causes immediate, permanent damage. I’m particularly used to industrial hardware, where they explicitly expect a monkey without eyes to install the stuff – by necessity, it’s capable of withstanding any wiring configuration you care to attach to it for days or even weeks at rated voltage (24V), and most of it will survive the same thing at 120 for a while.
Still, I’m curious what the failure mode here is. Is the 3V3 rail getting pulled to 5 and cooking the PMIC? Are the 3V3 clamp diodes insufficient? Does the pi even have rail clamp diodes?
Lets see what people have to say, but if the part from Mouser is the same part #, then why would it not be a replacement ?
And if the part is somehow rom-programmable , is there information about it on the pcb/gerber/source/documentation files ? Making a temporary gig to program it before replacing would not be too hard if it is i2c.
Back in the early ’80s when I was an early teenager I built a z80-based tuneful doorbell from a kit. After it did nothing I realized I’d put the z80 in its socket the wrong way round. So of course I just turned it around and powered up again…and it worked! :-D
Last week at my Tech Jam – “The computer screen has gone blank”, “That’s because you’ve shorted out the power supply on the breadboard”. Thankfully, it was a 3B, not 3B+ so it rebooted no problem. However, I’m not going to rush to buy any 3B+ for Tech Jams in the future.
One of the unwritten rules in assigning pin out is to put GND pin next to power pins. It helps to minimize the loop area of return path AND if use correctly to separate different power rails for silly human errors like this.
e.g. floppy/PATA power pins: +5v Gnd Gnd +12V , SATA: +3.3V Gnd 5V Gnd 12V
See the pattern?
I wonder if you can workaround this on damaged boards by removing the PMIC and injecting regulated 3v3 and 5v on the pin header?
I wondered that too, but the PMIC provides about 5 power rails, and apparently they need to power on in the correct order. I haven’t tried it yet, but suspect it won’t work.
Oh yeah, now that I look at the schematic (PDF) I see the BCM2837B needs 1v8. This schematic has the PMIC listed as XR77004. I’m not able to find the part to order and I wonder what the difference is? Perhaps secret sauce to prevent fakes from being manufactured?
That’s the CPU on the pi 3b, the new PMIC is only on the 3b+, I think.