The fragility of SD cards is the weak link in the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Most of us seem to have at least one Pi tucked away somewhere, running a Magic Mirror, driving security cameras, or even taking care of a media library. But chances are, that Pi is writing lots and lots of log files. Logging is good — it helps when tracking down issues — but uncontrolled logging can lead to problems down the road with the Pi’s SD card.
[Erich Styger] has a neat way to avoid SD card logging issues on Raspberry Pi, he calls it a solution to reduce “thrashing” of the SD card. The problem is that flash memory segments wear out after a fairly low number of erase cycles, and the SD card’s wear-leveling algorithm will eventually cordon off enough of the card to cause file system issues. His “Log2Ram” is a simple Unix shell script that sets up a mount point for logging in RAM rather than on the SD card.
The idea is that any application or service sending log entries to /var/log will actually be writing them to virtual log files, which won’t rack up any activity on the SD card. Every hour, a cron job sweeps the virtual logs out to the SD card, greatly reducing its wear. There’s still a chance to lose logging data before it’s swept to disk, but if you have relatively stable system it’s a small price to pay for the long-term health of a Pi that’s out of sight and out of mind.
One thing we really like about [Erich]’s project is that it’s a great example of shell scripting and Linux admin concepts. If you need more information on such things, check out [Al Williams’] Linux-Fu series. It goes back quite a way, so settle in for some good binge reading.
12 thoughts on “Give Your Raspberry Pi SD Card a Break: Log to RAM”
SD cards are cheap.
A partial solution is to clone the SD card, and put the cloned card to your credit card sized computer with a piece of tape. (I have BBB & Cubies, thinking about Hardkernel boards( which have exchangable eMMC modules, but do not like Broadcom blobs)
Then when the card fails simply exchange the cards.
It’s also easy to use the 2nd card to experiment / configure a new distribution without having to overwrite the old one.
That supposes that you can easily exchange cards… Or that your SD connector won’t fail after tens or hundreds of plug/unplug cycles…
Pi’s come with a SD cloner application, so you could hook up some usb storage and run a script on a regular basis.
That is a good idea, but as an extra step, clone the SD card then remove the original and run on the clone. I had a telephone exchange going well for a couple of years until the SD card wore out. So, I got the clone and put it in, only to find I had cloned just the boot sector :(
I never got the telephone exchange going again. It took such a long time for me to get the original working correctly and I lost it all.
Best thing to do is to make the SD card read only I think. Never write to it once you have your app going well.
Something I’ve been trying lately is: Experiment to my heart’s content, poke around until the thing works. Establish a known-working config.
Then pull that card, set it aside, and start over on a fresh card. This time, knowing that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, document every step along the way. Save all the sources and links needed to rebuild this again. (Which includes downloading everything I can, since it’ll inevitably link-rot away in a decade.) Hopefully arrive at the same working config.
If I get lost on that second try, I can always refer back to the .bash_history on the first card. And often I end up changing things on the second one, but as long as I end up with a working document, I’m good.
Assuming all that’s OK, blow away the first card and rebuild it from my document, checking that it really does capture all the steps. Now I don’t need to save both cards, as long as I save the document and its folder of reference material on my archive drive somewhere.
Try docker. Tracking and rebuilding images is one of the things it does easily.
Why do you need shellscript for /var/log mount? I just add that single line to /etc/fstab and use systemd tmpfiles feature to recreated needed directories (some software does not autocreate subdirectories in /var/log, so i just add that to /etc/tmpfiles.d/ )
I’ve been doing this, and much more, for a long time !
https://hackaday.io/project/7842-raspbian-squeezed
2 alternatives, one is to mount the log dir to a remote system (nfs or cfs) or to tell rsyslog to send its logs to another remote rsyslog. I like t use the remote rsyslog when I can but the ram disk works well wit logrotate (I’ll read the article proper shortly to see if it’s done that way).
The few Raspberry Pi devices I have deployed had Tiny Core Linux (http://tinycorelinux.net/) which runs as much as it can from a RAM disk.
Does anyone else think its amusing that the picture with the article depicts a the Windows disk defrag tool in an article about RPis?
You could also get a card optimized for dash cams.