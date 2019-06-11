Today at about 10:00 AM Pacific time, Hackaday’s site host had an outage. All websites on the WordPress VIP Go platform were down, and that includes Hackaday. For about 45 minutes you couldn’t load any content, and for a bit more than two hours after that all we could display was a default WordPress theme with an alarmingly bright background.
At first, we were looking at a broken home page with nothing on it. We changed some things around on the back end and we had a black text on white background displaying our latest articles. Not ideal, but at least you could catch up on your reading if you happened to check in right at that time.
But wait! Unintended consequences are a real drag. Our theme doesn’t have comments built into the front page and blog page views, but the WordPress stock themes do. So comments left on those pages were being blasted out to your RSS feeds. I’d like to apologize for that. Once it was reported, we turned off comments on those pages and deleted what was there. But if you have a caching RSS reader you’ll still see those, sorry about that.
As I type this, all should be back to normal. The front end was restored around 1:00 PM Pacific time. We’ve continued our normal publishing schedule throughout, and we hope you have had a good laugh at this debacle. It might be a few days before I’m able to laugh about it though.
24 thoughts on “The Day Hackaday’s Theme Was Broken”
Oh thank god. I thought for a minute you were going with a new minimalist style.
I thought I was at the wrong site. Then it’s “when did they make these changes”?
Glad it’s all been sorted.
For a moment I thought you have become some cheerful gadget blog. Scary stuff.
#f3bf10 4 lyfe!
I’ve got #1a1a1a on the brain.
Found my first tattoo. Mike, can I expense that?
I found that article interesting because I’m color blind. But why why do you call that red. For me any thing called red would start with C0 to FF and the other components would be below about 20 so about #C00000 to #FF2020
How this post wasn’t titled, “Hackaday announces Dark Theme” is beyond me.
Complete lack of creativity on the part of the editorial staff.
It’s not called Hackaday for nothing.
Just kidding. You guys are great.
For a moment, I was hoping Hack-A-Day was Hacked and the Hack-A-Dayers could invite the Hacker who Hacked their Hacking site to write about the Hacker’s Hack on Hack-A-Day for all the wanna-be Hackers to learn how to Hack.
I would like to know what happened on WordPress VIP’s side of things. They migrated to this new VIP Go platform back in April. We’d been rock solid for years on the old system, but have had a few short outages already on this one. Three hours is an eternity to be down, and across all sites that they host. Yikes.
Microsoft happened.
Im sure thats it.
Yeah, that would have been immeasurably better.
Honestly they should just take the comments down for good–there’s nothing to be added to this site by the comments. Like okay, for some reason Web 2.0 happened in the early 2000s. We decided we had to add hokey, fenced-off user-participation elements to the web, even though that’s always been exactly what the web is since its inception and all it really amounted to was rigging together a system where most plebs have to post and post all day on giant platforms owned by companies instead of spending a couple hours learning HTML and making their own website. If anything it made the web less participatory and vastly more centralized. How long are we going to put up with this idea that like two thirds of every single website in the world must be populated with literal human shit? Just get rid of comments, they’re generally terrible. My current comment included, obviously.
WordPress is too big a target to safely use for anything now.
Everything needs to be on Post-it™ notes now.
Here’s the latest from WordPress VIP. Sounds like this was a self-inflicted wound on their end:
At least they fessed up to it. Hosting is *hard*. I’ve been doing it off and on for 20 years, actively for 15. It’s not trivial, especially at scale. I just hope that HaD has a backup plan and a full set of backups for when things break even worse than that. I know you guys probably make a living with this site. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Have your own copy of your own data. Make it current and don’t rely on anyone elses backups. Host based backups aren’t accessible if your host is down.
blockquote>p:last-child:after needs some CSS fixes once the fire dies down over there :)
what a white wash
retro.hackaday still showing content from 2010 -2011
Yeah, we should do an update on that so that it’s at least showing 2012 ;-)
Go full retrograde and update it backwards, 2009-wards that is.