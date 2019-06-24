For some of us, there are few sounds more satisfying than the deep resonant “thunk” of a high quality toggle switch slamming into position. There isn’t an overabundance of visceral experiences when working with electronics, so we like to savor them when we get the chance. But of course there’s no accounting for taste, and we suppose there are even situations where a heavy physical switch might not be the best solution. So what do you do?
Enter the latching power circuit, often referred to as a “soft” switch. [Chris Chimienti] has recently put together a fascinating video which walks the viewer through five different circuits which can be used to add one of these so-called soft power switches to your project. Each circuit is explained, diagramed, annotated, and eventually even demonstrated on a physical breadboard. The only thing you’ve got to do is pick which one you like the most.
There’s actually a number of very good reasons to abandon the classic toggle switch for one of these circuits. But the biggest one, somewhat counterintuitively, is cost. Even “cheap” toggle switches are likely to be one of the most expensive components in your bill of materials, especially at low volume. By comparison, the couple of transistors and a handful of passive components it will take to build out one of these latching circuits will only cost you a couple of cents.
Even if you aren’t in the market for a new way to turn off your projects, this roundup of circuits is a fantastic reminder of how powerful discrete components can be. In an age where most projects seem assembled from pre-fabbed modules, it’s occasionally refreshing to get back to basics.
5 thoughts on “Ditch The Switch: A Soft Latching Circuit Roundup”
The main goals of any switch is:
1. Be able to handle the amount of current the application needs.
2. Not break from the voltage it will need to isolate.
3. Not waste power.
Most soft switches tends to consume power even when the product is off, making them undesirable in some applications compared to a physical switch. This isn’t though always the case, since one can build soft switches with no standby power consumption.
Though, a physical switch is a very simple device, and tends to have fairly high reliability, even when it comes to more extreme situations. Most switches doesn’t care about a 2 KV spark, while most transistors gives up the magic smoke.
So depending on the application, a transistor might simply be inadequate. Not to mention that a 10 amp rated switch is almost a novelty, while a transistor able to handle the same current is typically not the cheapest of devices.
In the end, I mostly go for mechanical switches due to their overall ease of integration into a larger project.
Though, in some cases a transistorized solution can be more elegant.
“…10 amp rated switch is almost a novelty,”
Your use of “almost a novelty” in this instance is incorrect. A more clear expression of your intended thought might be obtained by using “commonplace and inexpensive” instead.
Obviously nobody is putting a soft switch on a 2 KV load, this seems like a pretty ridiculous comparison to make.
Meanwhile, the majority of consumer electronics will be using some kind of soft power control. So clearly it’s worth understanding.
Sometimes you do want a physical switch. e.g. safety reasons
What happen if you firmware hangs and cannot be shutdown/reboot by switching the device off and on again?
Many times I have to use the recess reset button on my tablet because it got into a weird mode while shutting down and won’t power off.
Cool video, I’ve looked into circuits like this but have yet to implement any of them. I’m working on a device that I’ll need to turn on manually, it’ll do it’s thing and then turn itself off. I’m thinking a momentary switch and a pin from the micro attached to the enable pin on a voltage regulator might work – the switch will enable the regulator, power the micro, which will then hold the pin high. The micro can then pull the pin low when it’s done doing it’s thing, and something like a 1 meg pull down on the pin will make sure the regulator enable pin stays low. Have to verify, but it seems simpler than using multiple mosfets, but not having to manually turn it off helps simplify it.