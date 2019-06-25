Is 4 GB The Limit For The Raspberry Pi 4?

So you’ve rushed off to your favourite dealer in Raspberry Pi goodies and secured your shiny new Raspberry Pi 4. Maybe you’re anxiously waiting for the postie, or perhaps if you’re lucky enough to live near Cambridge you simply strolled into the Pi shop and bought one over the counter. You’ve got the best of the lot, the 4 GB model, and there’s nothing like the feeling of having the newest toy before everyone else does.
You open the box, pull out the Pi, and get busy. The instruction leaflet flutters to the floor, ignored and forgotten. If you’re our tipster [Eric van Zandvoort] though, you read it, notice something unexpected, and send a scan to your friends at Hackaday. Because there at the top, in the regulatory compliance information that nobody reads, is the following text:
Product name: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB + 8 GB variants.
It’s not the lack of an Oxford comma that caught his eye, but the tantalising mention of an 8 GB Raspberry Pi 4. Could we one day see an extra model in the range with twice the memory? It would be nice to think so.
There are a couple of inevitable reactions when a new product comes out. First, everyone who has just bought the previous one will be upset, and second there will always be a group of people who say “Ah, don’t buy this one, wait for the super-duper upgrade model!” We’d like to suggest to anyone tempted into the latter group that this news should be no reason not to buy a Raspberry Pi 4 at the moment, because the prospect of an 8 GB variant should come as a shock to nobody.
It makes absolute sense that the Pi people will have equipped their SoC with as much address space as they can get into it, and equally as much sense that they will have fitted the final products with whatever memory chips keep it within their target price point. If you cast your mind back you’ll know that this isn’t the first time this has happened, early boards were shipped with 256 MB of RAM but later upgraded to 512 MB as the economics made it possible. Those with extreme knowledge of Pi trivia will also know that the original Model A was announced with 128 MB and released with 256 MB for the same reason.
There’s another question, would 8 GB make that much difference? The answer depends upon what you are doing with your Pi 4, but it’s worth remembering that this is no high-end workstation but a single-board computer with a stripped-down Linux distro for experimenters. You may be disappointed if you are pushing the limits of computational endeavour, but the majority of users will not be taxing Raspbian on the 4 GB model even if they install Chromium and open up all their favourite bloated social media sites. Perhaps we’ve become conditioned by the excessive demands of Windows on an x86 platform and forgotten just how powerful our computers really are. After all, as the apocryphal Bill Gates quote has it, “640k should be enough for anyone“, right?
We can look forward to an 8 GB Pi 4 then at some point in the future. We’d put our money on next year, since 2020 is a leap year and 2020-02-29 will be the Pi’s
2nd 8th birthday, it wouldn’t stretch the imagination to speculate around that date. But don’t bet on it, save your money for buying a 4 GB Pi 4 right now.
9 thoughts on “Is 4 GB The Limit For The Raspberry Pi 4?”
Interesting how things are born on their zeroth birthday.
Proof that God is a programmer.
Yeah, I think 4GB is a sweet point right now, even for ‘heavy’ Raspberry Pi owners. It’s a major step up, tbh.
However if DRAM pricing drops further still, then I could see the lineup shifting to ~$35/$40/$50 and adding the 8GB SKU at $65-$70. Maybe for the traditional late February bump?
Rumours also say the 2711 SoC has native USB3 but it doesn’t work, hence the VIA USB3 chip. A respin before the bump could remove that VIA chip to help cost reduction, and free up a PCIe lane for, erm, a nanoSSD?
>Rumours also say the 2711 SoC has native USB3 but it doesn’t work, hence the VIA USB3 chip
Interesting, where’d you hear that? I’ve been struggling to find specifics about the SoC. It at least seems to have a USB2 port which is what the Type-C connector is wired into, so you can apparently use it for OTG functions. I’m not sure why there’d be native 2 *and* 3 ports, unless they’re running the 3 as a 2?
Even if they got the on-board USB3 working, they’d still need some sort of hub chip to serve the 4 USB ports unless the SoC actually has several USB ports on it (I’m not that informed about SoC design but I’d guess this is unlikely?). If they want to keep the OTG functionality then it might still make sense to wire the native USB3 into the OTG port and keep the other USB ports connected via the PCIE hub chip.
My guess would be same pricing for 2/4/8 and them dropping the 1GB model, to avoid excessive SKUs.
To be honest, I’m already wondering how the 4 GiB SKU is going to work, given the fact that Raspbian still isn’t available for ARMv8. Is some part of the memory just not usable? Or does ARMv7 have something like x86’s PAE?
“It’s not the lack of an Oxford comma that caught his eye,”
Maybe the plus sign “+” is a Boolean AND?
B^)
Perhaps a 8GB MMC integrated storage? One can only dream.
I was interested to see that they moved the RAM chip off the bottom of the board and onto the top, theoretically leaving space underneath. Like you said, we can dream, right? More expensive 8GB RAM + MMC Pi Pro?