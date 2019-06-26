In every workshop ever, there’s a power tool that goes unnoticed. It’s the bench grinder. It’s useful when you need it, and completely invisible when you don’t. We take the bench grinder for granted, in part because we keep it over there with that box of oily rags, and partly because it’s so unassuming.
But you can really mess your hands up on a bench grinder. Words like ‘degloving’ are thrown around, and that doesn’t involve actual gloves. For his Hackaday Prize entry, [Scott] is adding safety to the ubiquitous bench grinder. It’s called the Grinder Minder, and it aims to make the humble bench grinder a lot safer.
There are a few goals to the Grinder Minder, most importantly is DC injection braking. This stops the grinder from spinning, and if you’ve ever turned off a bench grinder and waited for it to spin down, you know there’s either a lot of energy in a grinder wheel. Grinder Minder also adds accidental restart protection and an actual ANSI-compliant emergency stop. All of this is designed so that’s it’s a direct drop-in electronics package for a standard off-the-shelf grinder.
The early prototypes for the Grinder Minder have the requisite MOSFETs and gigantic wire-wound resistors , but the team has recently hit an impasse. The current market research tells them the best way forward is designing a product for bigger, more powerful tools that use three-phase power. The team is currently researching what this means for their project, and we’re looking forward to seeing where that research lands them.
9 thoughts on “Stopping A Bench Grinder Quickly”
What a fantastic idea!
I hope there will still be a model for the (single phase) home shop. Would be very welcome on many other common tools: circular saws, chop saws, smaller tablesaws, benchtop/wood lathes, etc.
Don’t a lot of shop tools short the motor leads after disconnecting the power? Electro braking.
But trying to stop a grinder wheel (instantly, not sure if that is what is being discussed) is how you make grenades.
DC injection braking available from most Variable Frequency Drives is a pulsed PWM signal. The Teco FM50 on my surface grinder is adjustable in how many seconds it will take to spin down the motor. Neat timesaver when you’re constantly swapping/adjusting/measuring parts.
Standalone DC braking without a VFD or three phase motor is a neat idea.
How about something electromagnetic, like the adjustable resistance mechanism on exercise equipment?
It requires modification of grinder hardware. That’s not always possible. For example in grinder that I have there is no way to add any kind of brake without modifying the chassis, which is one solid piece of metal…
I would tend to fear braking too fast. There is a reason that the threads for the retaining nut are opposite hands on either end.
Much simpler: http://www.homemadetools.net/forum/lathe-chuck-brake-61437#post93779
The grinder is something to be respected. But if there’s one tool that I really, really want that would most certainly kill me quick, it’s the lathe. I want one so bad. But I also want to live. I pick the latter.
Other than the fact that having a lathe practically necessitates that you also both own and use a grinder, what about the lathe do you think is more likely to kill you?