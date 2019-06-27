Some of the first Sony Discmans included rechargeable batteries. These batteries were nickel metal hydride batteries (because of the technology of the time) and are now well past their service life. The new hotness in battery technology is lithium — it offers greater power density, lighter weight, and a multitude of ready-to-go, off the shelf cells. What if someone were to create a new battery pack for an old Sony Discman using lithium cells? That’s exactly what [sjm4306] did for their entry into this year’s Hackaday Prize.
The Discman [sjm] is working with uses a custom, Sony-branded battery based on NiMH technology with a capacity of around 500 mAH. After carefully measuring the dimensions of this battery, it was replicated in plastic with a 3D printer. This enclosure was then stuffed with a small lithium cell scavenged from a USB power bank.
The only tripping points for this build were the battery contacts. The originally battery had two contacts on the end that fit the Discman exactly; these were replicated with a small PCB wired up to the guts of the USB powerbank. The end result is a direct, drop-in replacement for the original Discman battery with a higher capacity, that’s also rechargeable via USB. It’s a fantastic project, with the entire build video available below.
2 thoughts on “Replacement Batteries For The Sony Discman”
I have one of the original Discmans (Discmen?) from the 80s, the whole bottom of the unit is a battery pack, and there is a warning in the manual to always recharge the battery after any use, no matter how short. The battery quit holding a charge sometime during the Clinton administration, and disassembly revealed some sort of wet plate battery pack inside, not sure if it’s a lead acid or what, but it would probably be relatively easy to replace with a LiPo and a charge controller.
Interesting video.
Though I wonder if it would be possible to create a duplicate of that removable battery compartment panel and blend it together with the battery box design to see if that would free up any more space.
Then again I wonder if there’s much space behind that discmans battery contact pins……I mean if there’s enough space for that charger circuit then you could use a larger battery.