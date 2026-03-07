You are at war. Trains are key to keeping your army supplied with fuel, ammunition, food, and medical supplies. But, inexplicably, your trains keep blowing up. Sabotage? Enemy attack? There’s no evidence of a bomb or overt enemy attack. This is the situation the German military found itself in during World War II. As you can see in the video below, the hidden bomb was the brainchild of a member of Britain’s SOE.
The idea was to put plastic explosive inside a fake plastic lump of coal. They hand-painted each one, and the color had to match the exact appearance of local coal. Paint and coal dust helped with that. The bomb had to weigh the correct amount as well.
The coal was safe until it got quite hot, so resistance fighters could easily carry the coal and surreptitiously drop the bomb anywhere coal is stored. Eventually, it will be put in a boiler, and at the right temperature, it will do its job. There’s some actual footage of a test in the second video below.
As the CIA notes, the idea actually dates back to the US Civil War. [Thomas Edgeworth Courtenay] built coal “torpedos” in the 1860s. (In those days, a torpedo could refer to any kind of bomb.) Probably the biggest impact was to tie up soldiers to guard coal stocks. However, in 1864, the USS Chenango’s boiler exploded in New York, and although the Union denied it, [Courtenay] was convinced it was one of his coal torpedoes that had done the trick. Later that year, Greyhound, the personal steamer of Major General Benjamin Butler, exploded right after taking in fresh coal. The CIA also mentions how coal bombs were also produced by the OSS, and even the Axis powers had their own version.
While we are no fans of war, we have to admit we are always fascinated with war technology. Even if that means microwave death rays. Certainly, hiding explosives in coal qualifies as a wartime hack.
5 thoughts on “Hiding A Bomb In Plain Sight”
If only they could have figured out how to make plastic explosive look like oats, given how the Nazis relied on so many horses.
Not that I’d approve of blowing up horses in other circumstances.
Of course nobody wants to blow up a horse.
Even snide talking ones, of course.
Felines however, in their pursuit of world domination via mind control, need to be stopped by any means necessary.
Wouldn’t, say, strychnine be more straightforward?
Plastic explosive doesn’t act like that. I was skeptical, so I asked ChatGPT about it. Here’s what it said:
Mechanism:
Hollow iron shell shaped like coal.
Filled with black powder.
Thrown into a locomotive or boiler fuel pile.
When shoveled into the firebox, the powder ignites.
Rapid gas generation bursts the boiler or furnace components.
Why black powder was used:
Stable for storage and transport
Ignites easily in a hot firebox
Does not require a detonator
Produces rapid gas expansion when confined
So… effectively a grenade painted to look like a lump of coal. A black powder grenade sounds plausible.
So, as stated in the video then.
