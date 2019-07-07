DJI Fights Back Over Sensationalist Drone Reporting

Over the past few years the number of reported near misses between multirotors, or drones as they are popularly referred to, and aircraft has been on the rise. While evidence to back up these reports has been absent time and again.
We’ve looked at incident reports, airport closures, and media reporting. The latest chapter comes in the form of a BBC documentary, “Britain’s Next Air Disaster? Drones” whose angle proved too sensational and one-sided for the drone manufacturing giant DJI. They have penned an acerbic open letter to the broadcaster (PDF link to the letter itself) that says that they will be launching an official complaint over the programme’s content. The letter begins with the following stinging critique:
As the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, we feel it is our duty on behalf of the millions of responsible drone users around the globe, to express our deep disappointment at the BBC’s negative portrayal of drone technology and one-sided reporting based on hearsay.
It then goes on to attack the tone adopted by the presenter in more detail : “overwhelmingly negative, with the presenter frequently using the words ‘catastrophic’ and ‘terrifying’.“, before attacking the validity of a series of featured impact tests and highlighting the questionable basis for air proximity incident reports. They round the document off with a run through the safety features that they and other manufacturers are incorporating into their products.
DJI have pulled no punches in their condemnation of the standard of reporting on drone incidents in this document, and it is a welcome and rare sight in an arena in which the voices of people who know something of multirotors have been rather lonely and ignored. The BBC in turn have responded by saying “its investigation had shown positive uses of drones and that its programmes were fair“.
Over the past few years we have reported on this issue we have continually made the plea for a higher quality of reporting on drone stories. While Britain has been the center of reporting that skews negatively on the hobby, the topic is relevant wherever in the world there are nervous airspace regulators with an eye to any perceived menace. These incidents have pushed the industry to develop additional safety standards, as DJI mentions in their letter: “the drone industry itself has implemented various features to mitigate the risks described”. Let’s hope this first glimmer of a fight-back from an industry heavyweight (with more clout than the multirotor community) will bear the fruit of increased awareness from media, officials, and the general public.
If you’d like to see the BBC documentary in question it will be available for the next few weeks to people who see the Internet through a British IP address.
Thanks [Stuart] for the tip!
6 thoughts on “DJI Fights Back Over Sensationalist Drone Reporting”
For those outside the UK it’s available as a torrent.
How dreadful the BBC standard of sensationalist reporting has become.
Unfortunately anything that gets people talking or clicking on websites is the goal of the media these days…sensationalist and biased seem to be considered good journalism these days.
Quality of BBC reporting has really been falling in the past few years, totally unwilling to say anything on any issue that doesn’t match wth the government line. And thesedays always so happy to empathise with “big state”, authoritarian, “it’s the little subversive guy who is dangeroud not the organisation in power” ways of thinking. They have come to happily ignore facts and reasoning, their editorial guidelines even say they should give weight to opinions based on how prevalently they are beleive as opposed to how credible the logic behind them is. “The Register” “The Guardian” and “The Independent” are much better UK news sources thesedays than the BBC, Channel 4’s news can also be pretty decent. The BBC is too scared of the government tweaking laws and thereby cutting off it’s licence based funding method for it to be willing to tell the full truth nowadays.
I’ve not seen it, but naming the documentary “Britain’s Next Air Disaster? Drones”, to shows that is it clearly biased against drones. It is just meant to bring in viewers with fear, and instead of being helpful, it just creates terror in the people who are already uneasy about flying, but worse than that, might inspire the wrong kind of person in the wrong direction.
I call this “cheap journalism”.
How about an educational documentary where it shows the great and useful uses of drones. The BBC themselves uses them for reporting. How about the Police, who uses them to find criminals and lost people without calling out a helicopter. And then the other commercial uses for them such as estate agencies, HV line inspection, and many other uses that today can even save lives.
What about then ending the documentary advising the viewers and potential future users, not to fly close to airports as that could be very dangerous for who is on an aircraft.
Sorry for the rant.
The BBC had something about how cats’ purring somehow cures the cat of cancer…. BBC and their faux news…
Shame on BBC. Shame, shame, shame. Such disgrace.