Generally speaking, home automation isn’t as cheap or as easy as most people would like. There are too many incompatible protocols, and more often than not, getting everything talking requires you to begrudgingly sign up for some “cloud” service that you didn’t ask for. If you’re an Apple aficionado, there can be even more hoops to jump through; getting your unsupported smart home devices working with that Cupertino designed ecosystem often involves running your own HomeKit bridge.
To try and simplify things, [Michele Gruppioni] has developed a firmware for the ubiquitous Sonoff WIFI Smart Switch that allows it to speak native HomeKit. No more using a Raspberry Pi to act as a mediator between your fancy Apple hardware and that stack of $4 Sonoff’s from AliExpress, they can now talk to each other directly. In the video after the break you can see that the iPad identifies the switch as unofficial device, but since it’s compliant with the HomeKit API, that doesn’t prevent them from talking to each other.
Not only will this MIT licensed firmware get your Sonoff Basic, Sonoff Slampher, or Sonoff S26 talking with your Apple gadgets, but it also provides a web interface and REST API so it retains compatibility with whatever else you might be running in your home automation setup. So while the more pedestrian users of your system might be turning the porch light on with their iPhones, you can still fire it up with a Bash script as nature intended.
Of course, if you don’t mind adding a Raspberry Pi bridge to the growing collection of devices on your network, we’ve got plenty of other HomeKit-enabled projects for you to take a look at.
3 thoughts on “Homekit Compatible Sonoff Firmware Without A Bridge”
Why is a lamp that can be switched on/off from a phone app or web page called “smart”. It is not smart. It just has a remote control. A smart lamp is a lamp that turns on if people are home and it is dark in the room. At least in my head…
I really do agree on that there are too many competing systems for smart devices. If I like to replace a normal dumb light switch in my home today I can buy any brand or style I want. Even the old switch was installed in the 80’s. I’m not interested in replacing ALL the equipment in my smart home system every five years or so when a device dies and that model is no longer produced. There needs to be a common standard protocol that can last for decades, and a standard form factor of the devices that fits standard house wiring systems.
“Turn on the lamp when someone is home and the room is dark” is a trivial automation you can create and run with Homekit. Or bash, since with a 1:1 phone:person everyone has a MAC address. There are other types of sensors and software triggers you can use to add the smarts (but you do it yourself).
Wholly agreed on a need for standardization. But you know what they say about standards… everyone’s got one.
I personally prefer making the switches smart rather than the bulbs, which goes a good ways towards fitting in with existing hardware.
A smart lamp would be a lamp that knows when to turn on or off whether someone is home (sleeping VS reading) or not (all save VS burglar approaching).