Making bread dough is simple — it’s just flour and water, with some salt and yeast if you want to make things easy on yourself. Turning that dough into bread is another matter entirely. You need to punch that dough down, you need to let it rise, and you need to knead it again. At home, you’re probably content with letting the dough rise on the kitchen counter, but there’s a reason your home loaf doesn’t taste like what you would get at a good bakery. A bakery has a proofer, or a box that lets dough rise at a temperature that would be uncomfortable for humans, but perfect for yeast.
The leavening cell is a DIY proofing box that keeps dough at a steady 26° C to 28° C, the perfect temperature for making bread, pizza dough, and even yogurts. [vittorio] made this and the results look great.
The design of this build is simple enough and made out of 20×20 aluminum profiles shaped into a cubic frame. The outside of this box is 6mm thick wooden panels coated on the inside with a heat-reflective insulating mesh. Inside of that is a frame of metal mesh to which a six-meter long cable heating element is attached. This heating element is controlled via a thermostat with a probe temperature sensor on a timer. No, it’s not very complicated but the entire idea of a proofer is to have a slightly warm box.
You can check out the promo video for the Leavening Cell below.
8 thoughts on “The Proof Is In The Box”
Excellent! I’ve been thinking about something like this for fermenting tempeh.
Isn’t “26° C to 28° C” something like 78-80F? I’m not sure why that would be ” a temperature that would be uncomfortable for humans”?
I thought bread dough liked it warmer than that.
26-28 deg C is the temperature my wife likes the house inthe winter.
Trust me that is uncomfortable…
Perhaps you could permit her some clothing…
I once put a thermostat, an incandescent lamp, a relay and an Arduino inside a styrofoam box (polystyrene box, whatever is called) for making yogurt. I told my wife to use it to make bread, she never tried.
This is only needed if you do the baking in an oven.
My bread-baking machine uses its heating element to pre-warm the ingredients, mix them, add the dry yeast using a little solenoid, does several cycles of dough rising and kneading, adds and mixes additional ingredients at the end (so sharp nuts don’t wear out the non-stick coating when kneading) and finally bakes the bread, 5h30m in total, then beeps to wake me up so I can pull out the bread and let it cool early morning. Wonderful little machine, except that it’s closed-source and off-line.
Just how sophisticated would that programming be?
My proofing box is a Koolatron peltier cooler running in “warming” mode, with a plain old wall thermostat (the kind intended for electric baseboard heating) put in the box, wired into the 12V power line. Easy peasy. Took a whole five minutes to plumb together, and it’s been running for about 10 years now.
I run mine at 33C. Perfect for sourdough.