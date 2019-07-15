Those who have children of their own might argue that the youth of today are getting far too much internet time. [Nick] decided to put an emergency stop to it and made this ingenious internet kill switch to threaten teenagers with. Rather unassuming on the outside, the big red button instantly kills all network traffic as soon as you push it down, doing its label justice. Reset the toggle button, and the connection is restored, simple as that.
In order to achieve this, [Nick] fit inside the enclosure a Raspberry Pi Zero W, along with a battery and a wireless charging circuit for portability and completely wireless operation. The button is wired into the Pi’s GPIO and triggers a command to the router via SSH over WiFi, where a script listening to the signal tells it to drop the network interfaces talking to the outside world. It’s simple, it’s clean, and you can carry it around with you as a warning for those who dare disobey you. We love it.
Another use for big red buttons we’ve seen in the past is an AC power timer, but you can do just about anything with them if you turn one into an USB device. Check this one in action after the break.
Thanks [Julian] for the tip!
15 thoughts on “Curbing Internet Addiction In A Threatening Manner”
Ye gads! An entire Pi Zero just for a wireless button?! I’ll bet he spends all his time charging it…
If he can put up with the boot time, he actually only needs to power it up to perform the “cut the internet” action.
Too Simple.
What it needs is:
the button should be connected to an arduino. The arduino should be conntected to the Pi. When the arduino sends a signal to the pi, the pi should send a signal to MQQT, which sends a message to another pi, which sends another message to another arduino, which sends a message to the sonoff switch, telling the switch to turn off.
Turning it back on is as simple as hitting the reset button on the sonoff switch!
it’s pure simpliciity!
My god, that’s nasty. Why not connect the button to an ESP8266 or ESP32 which then sends a signal direct to the router? Or if that’s not practical (due to requiring SSH) then button connected to ESP8266 which then sends a signal to a Pi that’s connected direct to the router and is powered by the mains. You want as little power consumption in the button itself, and what better than a single MCU which can be in deep sleep mode until woken by an interrupt from the button. You certainly don’t want anything involving bouncing through the internet when you’re cutting off the internet…
Or hack one of those Amazon Dash (buy button WiFi thingy) with new firmware. Everything is wired and ready.
You’re overthinking this, all that’s needed is for a single esp8266 to spam deauth packets when the switch is pressed.
Why no have OpenWRT on the router, and the switch connected to any IO port on the router?
Because… wires?
The button should require a key to reset (but would cost more, obviously)
Why not go all the way and go for retinal scanning?
One of my former DSL ISP offers “unlimited” download during the unearthly hours BUT requires a new session. I had wired in a DPDT relay to cut off the connection between the modem and router. The relay was powered from and controlled by one of the PC com port handshake lines. I wrote a timer program on that PC. That was the first of my win32 GUI code.
Fascinating…
I don’t understand, which part of it is 3d printed?
Your momma.
My daughter accesses the Internet through her phone, if I kill the router, she just gets the data over cellular (sigh!)