[Glen]’s project sounds perfectly straightforward: have a big industrial-style push button act as a one-key USB keyboard. He could have hacked something together in any number of ways, but instead he decided to create a truly elegant solution. His custom PCB mates to the factory parts perfectly, and the USB cable between the button and the computer even fits through the button enclosure’s lead hole.
It turns out that industrial push buttons have standardized components which can be assembled in an almost LEGO-like manner, with components mixed and matched to provide different switch actions, light indicators, and things of that nature. [Glen] decided to leverage this feature to make his custom PCB (the same design used in his one-key keyboard project) fit just like a factory component. With a 3D printed adapter, the PCB locks in just like any other component, and even lines up with the lead hole in the button’s enclosure for easy connecting of the USB cable.
What does [Glen] use the big button for? Currently he has two applications: one provides a simple, one-button screen lock on a Linux box running a virtual machine at his place of work. It first disengages the keyboard capture of the virtual machine, then engages the screen lock on the host. The other inserts a poop emoji into Microsoft documents. Code and PCB design files for [Glen]’s small keyboards are available on GitHub.
One thought on “Giving An Industrial Push Button USB, Elegantly”
Glen Atkins has done a good job. But I think the switch could simply be wired to a convenient GPIO pin. This would require some software on the host using the switch, but would reduce the cost considerably. You already considered electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection, but not high voltage protection, since such a switch probably would go with many kiloWatts, if not megaWatts.
The final words of the article are “USB is just not reliable enough for safety-related devices.” So wiring to GPIO would need to follow the recommended safety requirements, or provide an opportunity to establish new ones. I cannot read his mind, but perhaps Glen has some sense that the new generation of boards and convenient tools that HackaDay members use everyday, are not only suitable, but necessary as some of the older industries are linked into newer industries and systems.
There is nothing wrong, and much right, about the safety switch. I do not see any way to mount it on a wall, nor on a control panel. I think it needs lights, in addition to a moderately bright color, but in a busy visual and probably noisy environment, you cannot be too sure.
If the cost of this switch is high, and the repair costs include electronics experienced technicians, this might be a step backwards. It is certainly an elegant and professional looking board and assembly.
Have you considered where it “might” be appropriate to use USB, wireless, GPIO, serial, ethernet, ultrasound, or other signaling protocols in industrial environments, where life and safety and money and equipment are at stake? If this is just an interesting way to wile away the hours? Or some kind of demonstration to younger generations what else is out there?
Why is USB “not reliable enough”? Or is that simply wrongly remembered propaganda from competitors? Has USB been tested and found wanting? If so, this is engineering, and ANYTHING can be corrected, can’t it? So what would USB need to be acceptable? What of the other possible connection technologies and controls would be acceptable?
It certainly gives clear instructions on the tools needed for this kind of project, so a “toy” problem has provided a condensed set of learning. I guess my conclusion is this is a good project, but I would rather have also learned about the safety protocols, systems and procedures that prevent its use in the “real world”. We are supposed to be having fun, but the ultimate goal is to re-engineer the world. Isn’t it?
I like this, but I am trying to understand all the reasons it is somewhat dissatisfying. Maybe I just want to see it shut off a giant generator going out of control – saved by one man – at the last moment. All those switches need people.
Thank you for an interesting hack. It makes me think of many other things that need change, or rethinking.
Richard Collins, The Internet Foundation