As reported by ExtremeTech, the brand new 5G network is running into a major snag with mobile devices as Qualcomm 5G modems literally cannot handle the heat. After just a few minutes of use they’re going into thermal shutdown and falling back to measly 4G data rates. Reports by both PCMag and the Wall Street Journal (paywall) suggest that 5G-enabled phones consistently see problems when used in environments where temperatures hit or exceed 29.5 °C (85.1 °F).
The apparent cause is the increased power draw required by current 5G modems which make heavy use of beam forming and other advanced technologies to increase reception and perform processing on the received data. Unlike 4G and older technologies, 5G needs to have multiple antennas (three or more) to keep a signal, especially when you grab your shiny new smartphone with your millimeter-wave blocking hands.
The spin-off from all of this seems to be that perhaps 5G technology isn’t ready for prime-time, or that perhaps our phones need to have bigger batteries and liquid cooling to keep the 5G modem in it happy. Anyone up for modding a liquid cooling loop and (tiny) radiator into their phone?
8 thoughts on “5G Power Usage Is Making Phones Overheat In Warm Weather”
No worries her, we have yet see 4G, we have 3G and LTE. After triyng LTE see what LTE can do I turned it off, as chewed up battery reserves.
you know that LTE is 4g right? and there is a lot of substandards such as LTE CAT M1 that is kind of a replacement for GSM (low power, long range, low data rate). BTW LTE stands for Long Time Evolution, that hints that things has, and still develops over time. Also future releases of LTE Cat M1 will be classified as 5G, so LTE will be 4G and 5G ^_^
Back to square one with 3G
When my 4G is working correctly (solid to a good tower etc.) I find that it is plenty fast for my needs
A few more juicy details and musings on a 5G modem block diagram are provided by Martin Sauter at
https://blog.wirelessmoves.com/2018/02/5g-part-4-lte-nr-carrier-aggregation-dc_3a-7a-20a-n78a.html
Am I the only one who can’t find reasonable explanation to why the F… someone would need speeds higher than 4G on his mobile…?
Exactly my thoughts. 4G is already MORE than enough IMO.
higher speed is just part of it. lower latency and more rubustness is also a big factor.
there is also a bunch of different standards for different applications that all are classefied as 5G. you do not use the same standard/modem for your 5G dishwasher or 5G weather station as you have on your 5G remote controlled truck.