Building A Safe ESP32 Home Energy Monitor

The first step to reducing the energy consumption of your home is figuring out how much you actually use in the first place. After all, you need a baseline to compare against when you start making changes. But fiddling around with high voltage is something a lot of hackers will go out of their way to avoid. Luckily, as [Xavier Decuyper] explains, you can build a very robust DIY energy monitoring system without having to modify your AC wiring.
In the video after the break, [Xavier] goes over the theory of how it all works, but the short version is that you just need to use a Current Transformer (CT) sensor. These little devices clamp over an AC wire and detect how much current is passing through it via induction. In his case, he used a YHDC SCT-013-030 sensor that can measure up to 30 amps and costs about $12 USD. It outputs a voltage between 0 and 1 volts, which makes it extremely easy to read using the ADC of your favorite microcontroller.
Once you’ve got the CT sensor connected to your microcontroller, the rest really just depends on how far you want to take the software side of things. You could just log the current consumption to a plain text file if that’s your style, but [Xavier] wanted to challenge himself to develop a energy monitoring system that rivaled commercial offerings so he took the data and ran with it.
A good chunk of his write-up explains how the used Amazon Web Services (AWS) to process and ultimately display all the data he collects with his ESP32 energy monitor. Every 30 seconds, the hardware reports the current consumption to AWS through MQTT. The readings are stored in a database, and [Xavier] uses GraphQL and Dygraphs to generate visualizations. He even used Ionic to develop a cross-platform mobile application so he can fawn over his professional looking charts and graphs on the go.
We’ve already seen how carefully monitoring energy consumption can uncover some surprising trends, so if you want to go green and don’t have an optically coupled electricity meter, the CT sensor method might be just what you need.
3 thoughts on “Building A Safe ESP32 Home Energy Monitor”
And for those who may be more inclined to measure real power (as opposed to just measured current times the average line voltage), and aren’t afraid to connect some (optoisolated) components to the line directly, the Woodward power meter is a very clever and simple technique that uses a quad optoisolator as the sensor.
Originally from Woodward’s article in EDN in 1994, here’s a more accessible Nuts & Volts article about it (pdf): http://beet.the-eye.eu/public/Books/Electronic%20Archive/BuildADigitalWattAndWatt-hourMeter.pdf that also goes through the theory very nicely.
(It also doesn’t depend on the whims of far-away computers to deliver your data to you either but, well, that that’s just, like, my opinion, man.)
Woodward has an Interesting circuit. It is amusing that he states the optos should be kept away from drafts when it is being calibrated. I would want it to provide accurate readings as well. It seems there is a lot of potential error in the way he deals with the analog. I suspect it is more accurate but at the same time, and as he states, it takes a different set of magic values for 220 or higher operation and this simply measures current and assumes voltage so it should be able to move to different voltages with ease. The other big Q is weather your average home owner is looking for accuracy or just ferreting out the big loads. I know I rarely put my Kill A Watt in the “price” mode, but use at both my place and friends places to see what the big loads are. It is sad it is limited to 120V. FWIW I have a bunch of real KWH meters just like the power company but they are big to deploy, and not user friendly to read. Still they are the gold standard. They are what the utility uses.
This looks to be nicely written up. I recently completed a similar project, but used an ESP8266 and an external ADC for added resolution. I’m on the North American grid, so I used two CTs to “read” both buses.
In my case, the ESP8266 measures total current flow every 10 s and sends the data via MQTT to a Raspberry Pi, on which I have Node-Red sending the data to an InfluxDB database as well as to Thingspeak. A bit of a mashup of different systems. I’d love to be less reliant on the Raspberry Pi (and its potential for corrupted SD cards, etc.) but haven’t yet figured out / decided what to do on that front.