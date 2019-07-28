If you’ve ever tried to take a picture of a fast moving object, you know how important timing is. You might only have one chance, and if you hit the shutter a bit too early or too late, the shot could be ruined. Past a certain point, no human camera operator can react quickly enough. Which is exactly why [Krzysztof Krześlak] created PiXPi.
In the past we’ve seen high-speed flashes designed to “freeze time” by illuminating the scene at the precise moment, and while PiXPi can technically do that, it also offers a few alternate methods of capturing that perfect moment. The idea here is to give the photographer the best chance of getting the shot they’re after by offering them as many tools as possible.
Essentially, PiXPi is a microcontroller that allows you to orchestrate your DSLR’s trigger, external flashes, and various other sensors and devices using an easy to use graphical programming interface from your smartphone. So for example, you could program the PiXPi to trigger your camera when it detected a loud enough noise.
But the device also allows you to be a bit more proactive. Rather than sitting back and waiting for a signal to fire off the camera, the PiXPi can directly take control of the action. As an example, [Krzysztof] has created an electronically triggered valve which can release a drop of liquid on command. Using PiXPi, the photographer can quickly put together a routine that triggers a drop, waits the few milliseconds it takes for it to hit the target, and then snaps a picture.
The goal of the 2019 Hackaday Prize is to develop a product fit for production, and naturally a huge part of that is having a well thought-out design. But if you’re ultimately looking to sell said product, it’s also very important to keep the needs of the end user in mind. To that end, we think [Krzysztof] has done a great job by not only making the system very flexible, but keeping it easy to use.
6 thoughts on “Take Control Of Your DSLR With PiXPi”
I have made one of these but the problem is the undocumented, variable time it takes for modern DSLRs to actually operate the shutter after they get the trigger. Nikon are fairly stable and fixed around 300 ms but Canon can be anywhere, seemingly at random between 100 and 400. Other makes seem to be anywhere in between.
I toyed with the idea of listening for the shutter mechanism but that doesn’t let you start things off before the shutter.
If anyone has a solution I would love to know it.
Can you control the “shutterless” cameras like the Sony Alpha?
That still wouldn’t remove the issues between the time delay between the trigger signal being sent and the photo being taken. (Shutter lag)
And using a camera in sutterless mode just operates it in rolling shutter, which introduces other issues which are not good for fast moving subjects.
The easiest way to do this is to control the exposure with strobe – open the shutter in a dark room, trigger the strobe (which usually operates at a tens of thousandths of a second duration) then close the shutter.
If you have a strobe that “operates at a tens of thousandths of a second” then you must be firing off an old-skool flashbulb (or one of those new weak-ass LED flashes). The slowest strobe I ever measured was a Balcar 1200 W-s pack, at 8 milliseconds. My Metzes (50-80 W-s) are next, at 3 ms. Most hotshoe flashes and internal camera flashes come in around a millisecond. When operating in ‘auto’ mode, where the exposure is terminated when sufficient light has arrived, most hotshoe flashes (including those monster Metzes) get down to sub-100 microseconds at close range.
If you want less than 30 microseconds or so, you need to get exotic: high voltage air-gap flashes or (if you’re OK with low light levels) high-speed LED flashes like the Vela One.
The standard way of dealing with shutter lag is to open the shutter prior to the event, then fire a flash at the appropriate instant. This is what the PixPI and Camera Axe and many other similar devices do already.
And for what it’s worth, I measured a Pentax K100D to be 105 milliseconds between shutter press and start of exposure (i.e, between the remote contact closure and the hot shoe contact closure) every time (within my measurement accuracy of a millisecond or so). I have not repeated the measurement on my later bodies, because I have not noticed variability in shutter lag on them either.