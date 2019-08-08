The GENIAC Lives Again

[Mike Gardi] credits his professional successes in the world of software development on the fact that he had access to logic-based educational games of a sort that simply don’t exist anymore. Back in the 1960s, kids who were interested in electronics or the burgeoning world of computers couldn’t just pick up a microcontroller or Raspberry Pi. They had to build their “computers” themselves from a kit.
One of those kits was the GENIus Almost-automatic Computer (GENIAC), a product which today is rare enough to essentially be unobtainable. Using images and documentation he was able to collect online, [Mike] not only managed to create a functioning replica of the GENIAC, but he even took the liberty of fixing some of the issues with the original 60-odd year old design.
Fundamentally, the GENIAC is composed of rotary switches which feed into each other to perform rudimentary logical functions. With banks of incandescent bulbs serving as the output, users could watch how placing the switches in different positions would influence the result.
This might seem a little silly to modern audiences, but thanks to a well written manual that featured a collection of compelling projects, the GENIAC managed to get a lot of mileage out of a couple light bulbs and some wire. In fact, [Mike] says that the GENIAC is often considered one of the first examples of an interactive electronic narrative, as the carefully crafted stories from the manual allowed players to go on virtual adventures long before the average kid had ever heard of a “video game”. A video about how one of these stories, “The Uranium Shipment and the Space Pirates“, can be seen after the break. Even today it would be an interesting enough toy, but back in 1955 it would have been mind-blowing.
Construction of this replica will require access to a laser cutter so you can approximate the original’s drilled Masonite backing and rotors. From there, [Mike] has produced an array of 3D printable components which are attached to the board to serve as contacts, spacers, and various other pieces of bric-a-brac. Some of the parts he couldn’t find pictures of, so he was forced to come up with his own designs. But considering the finicky nature of the original, he thinks his printed parts may actually be better than what the toy shipped with.
If you like his work with GENIAC, be sure to check out the 3D printed replica of “The Amazing Dr. Nim” that [Mike] made last year, or his breathtaking recreation of the Minivac 601.
[Thanks to Granz for the tip.]
6 thoughts on “The GENIAC Lives Again”
I saw a book on how to build one of those “computers” Not this one specifically, I think. It was around 1997.The local collage had a thin blue volume on a kid’s “almost automatic” computer. It was organized like a typewriter, with a flat body, & a round cylinder at one side. I don’t remember quite how it worked.
I just searched the library on-line. Doesn’t look like they have the book any more, but it also doesn’t list Jimi Hendrix’s sci-fi anthology. So-
By that, I mean that they also had Jimi’s book of hand-picked sci-fi stories, and now that’s gone. So, they probably went to the local book sale. I bought some amazing books at that sale.. COBOL, complete with 70s receipt from a book store across the country.
“Construction of this replica will require access to a laser cutter so you can approximate the original’s drilled Masonite backing and rotors. ”
Or, you know, a drill and a saw? Like the original was done? Seriously.
Drill? Saw? Are you totally mad?! These are hand tools! No one uses them anymore! You are crazy! Just laser-cut, CNC mill or 3D print it, like all the “REAL” makers!
Mom was a mathematician (and early computer programmer) and Dad was an electrical engineer, I was born in the mid-50s, so I had an interesting set of toys and games, including a Mr. Machine, GENIAC, CARDIAC, Dr. Nim, DigiComp I, and later a MUSE synthesizer (originally gifted to Dad by Marvin Minsky himself). Sadly, all of these went into a dumpster (along with a PDP-8, Sun 1, and other things I had accumulated in my early programming career) when I cleaned out the house following their deaths in the early 90s. By the way, we’re African-American, kind of an oddity back then, but not so much as you might think.
I credit a lot of my ability and knowledge to my father being an electronic tech, and my mother also being an early computer programmer. I was born in ’62 and learned a lot from them and the encouraging environment they made sure that my sister and I had. My first computers were built my myself with relays and small scale ICs, then later a 6800 and an 2650 (great chip, but it could only address 32K of memory, sad.)