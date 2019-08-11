[Hesam Moshiri] has built a variable switch-mode power supply over on hackaday.io. When prototyping a new circuit, often the goal is to get a proof-of-concept working as soon as possible to iron out all of the bugs it might have. The power supply can easily be an afterthought, and for smaller projects we might just reach for an adjustable LM317 voltage regulator to dial in the correct voltage and then move on with the meat of the project. These linear regulators are incredibly inefficient though, so if you find yourself prototyping with one of these often enough, it might be worthwhile to switch to something better.
While it’s easy to simply buy a switch-mode power supply (SMPS) that has everything you need, and rated for 90% or higher efficiency at the same time, getting one with an adjustable output isn’t as easy. This one is based on the relatively popular LM2576-Adj chip which handles the switching frequency part of the circuit automatically. You will also need some large capacitors, an inductor (one of the disadvantages of an SMPS circuit) and a small potentiometer to use as the feedback control for the LM2576. This special pin allows the output voltage of the SMPS to be precisely controlled.
Granted, this project might not be breaking any new grounds, but if you’ve never given serious thought to your small breadboard circuit power supplies, it’s definitely worth looking into. An improvement from a linear regulator’s 30% efficiency to 90% efficiency from an SMPS will not only save you a ton of energy but also solve a lot of heat dissipation problems. If you don’t want to build a switch-mode supply 100% from scratch, though, it might also be possible to modify an existing one to suit your needs as well.
3 thoughts on “Switching Over To SMPS For Efficiency”
has anyone seen a schematic and/or built a dual rail supply with the LM2576?
I’ve found a few schematics for inverting supplies, but not dual rail
it can’t be as simple as just using two LM2576s, can it?
If you use a line choke or transformer in place of the inductor you can generate dual voltages from one LM2576 SMPS circuit. Not good for much current, but great for instrumentation amps.
The trouble with SMPS is that the efficiency drops when you draw less current, as opposed to linear regulators which come in versions that draw essentially zero current when you’re not drawing any yourself. This is essential for any battery operated device without a physical battery cut-off switch, or a sensor that needs power only intermittently.
Eg. MAX882 goes down to 11 uA at idle, 7 uA at standby and 1 uA when switched off. Try that with an SMPS.