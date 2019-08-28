Kilopower: NASA’s Offworld Nuclear Reactor

Here on Earth, the ability to generate electricity is something we take for granted. We can count on the sun to illuminate solar panels, and the movement of air and water to spin turbines. Fossil fuels, for all their downsides, have provided cheap and reliable power for centuries. No matter where you may find yourself on this planet, there’s a way to convert its many natural resources into electrical power.
But what happens when humans first land on Mars, a world that doesn’t offer these incredible gifts? Solar panels will work for a time, but the sunlight that reaches the surface is only a fraction of what the Earth receives, and the constant accumulation of dust makes them a liability. In the wispy atmosphere, the only time the wind could potentially be harnessed would be during one of the planet’s intense storms. Put simply, Mars can’t provide the energy required for a human settlement of any appreciable size.
The situation on the Moon isn’t much better. Sunlight during the lunar day is just as plentiful as it is on Earth, but night on the Moon stretches for two dark and cold weeks. An outpost at the Moon’s South Pole would receive more light than if it were built in the equatorial areas explored during the Apollo missions, but some periods of darkness are unavoidable. With the lunar surface temperature plummeting to -173 °C (-280 °F) when the Sun goes down, a constant supply of energy is an absolute necessity for long-duration human missions to the Moon.
Since 2015, NASA and the United States Department of Energy have been working on the Kilopower project, which aims to develop a small, lightweight, and extremely reliable nuclear reactor that they believe will fulfill this critical role in future off-world exploration. Following a series of highly successful test runs on the prototype hardware in 2017 and 2018, the team believes the miniaturized power plant could be ready for a test flight as early as 2022. Once fully operational, this nearly complete re-imagining of the classic thermal reactor could usher in a whole new era of space exploration.
A Revolutionary Reactor
Any humans looking to spend more than a few days on the surface of the Moon or Mars will need to bring along a power source that checks an unreasonable number of boxes. It needs to be small and light enough to put into a spacecraft, while at the same time robust enough to survive the rigors of space travel. The lives of the crew will depend on it being infallible, but it will also need to be so simple and safe that it can operate autonomously for years. Most of these are traits not commonly associated with nuclear reactors.
Typically, the incredible energy released by nuclear fission inside the reactor’s core is used to heat water, which generates high pressure steam that powers turbines connected to electrical generators. It’s a relatively low-tech method of harnessing fission energy, but it has the advantage of being a simple and well understood process. Unfortunately there are far too many moving parts, figuratively or otherwise, to make such a system practical and safe on a small scale.
Which explains why the Kilopower bears little resemblance to traditional nuclear reactors. In fact, it’s more like an evolved version of the radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) which NASA has used to power everything from the Voyager missions to the Curiosity rover. There’s no dangerous high pressure steam, finicky turbines to spin, or coolant pumps to fail. Thermal energy is passively carried away from the reactor core using sodium-filled heat pipes, which lead to the “hot” side of a Stirling engine array. With a large deployable radiator on the other side, the Stirling engines would use the temperature differential to produce reciprocal motion that can drive a small generator.
The Kilopower has been designed as a self-regulating system where everything happens automatically and without the need for external control. There would naturally be sensors for basic diagnostics, for example checking temperatures at key points in the system, the RPMs of the Stirling engines, and the output of the generators. But outside of monitoring for these possible signs of trouble, the human crew could largely ignore the Kilopower and go about their mission.
Smaller and Safer
The use of passive heat pipes and Stirling engines rather than steam-driven turbines results in an incredible reduction of overall system complexity and size. But those improvements are only half the equation. An equally important aspect of the Kilopower design is the vastly simplified reactor core: a cylinder of uranium-235 that’s about the size of a paper towel roll and weighs just 28 kilograms (62 pounds). Despite its diminutive proportions, the core is designed to run at 850 °C (1,560 °F) for as long as fifteen years.
A single boron carbide control rod in the center of the core is used to control the rate of fission, which in turn can be used to adjust its heat output. When launched, the core would be in a “cold” state, where the control rod is fully inserted and no fission is taking place. Launching in an inert state means that the nuclear fuel won’t be consumed until the reactor is actually ready to be used at the destination location, further extending its useful lifespan. Once the Kilopower touches down on the Moon or Mars, the control rod will be removed and the nuclear reaction will begin.
The fact that the core is not going through active fission while here on the Earth also means it’s far less radioactive than one might expect. According to an interview that lead Kilopower engineer Marc Gibson gave to Power-Technology.com, it was riskier to launch the old-style RTGs:
What a lot of people don’t know is that when you look at how many curies of radioactivity the fuel has at launch, the fission reactor is several orders of magnitude lower than the radioisotope systems that were launched with the Curiosity mission. We can easily prove that launching a fission reactor is going to be several orders of magnitude safer than the radioisotope systems that have already launched.
Ready for the Future
While the Kilopower has yet to leave the lab, much less lip the surly bonds of Earth, the team is already looking at scaling the system up for the sort of output that would be required for a large Mars base. The prototype reactor uses eight Stirling engines which can output approximately 125 watts each. That 1000 watts of total output is, incidentally, where the Kilopower gets its name. But with larger Stirling engines and the use of a 43.7 kg (96 lb) core, NASA believes the output could be increased to 10,000 watts. Cluster a few of those together, and you’ve got enough power for the first Martian neighborhood.
But increased energy output isn’t the only reason NASA is excited about the Kilopower. The U-235 fuel it consumes is far cheaper and easier to obtain than the Pu-238 used in radioisotope thermoelectric generators. The limited amount of Pu-238 the agency can get their hands on each year has made the logistics of planning deep space missions even more difficult than they already are, so a power source that uses a more common nuclear fuel would enable robotic missions that simply weren’t practical in the past.
At this point, NASA hasn’t announced when they intend to launch the first Kilopower reactor. But with the push to return to the Moon by 2024, it’s not unreasonable to think a small space-rated nuclear power plant might end up on our nearest celestial neighbor in the relatively near future.
16 thoughts on “Kilopower: NASA’s Offworld Nuclear Reactor”
FWIW. We have heaps of Thorium on Australian beaches and a UK bomb test site contaminated region almost central to most high population centres, worth considering putting a sizable LFTR there with appropriate management. I’d prefer that than shipping more coal as we are pretty high in top 3 of global coal exporters :-(
I like the idea of fission units for Mars as suggested here, heck we might even speed up evolution with what little radiation release there might be, that is if we also deal with bacteria already there or added by us, cheers
Nice article, thanks for sharing.
Must admit this made me laugh though…
“We can count on the sun to illuminate solar panels, and the movement of air and water to spin turbines.”
We can’t count on the sun in the UK, and the wind is often too weak or too strong to (safely) operate wind turbines 😭
Makes me think this might be useful in many other situations even in earth.
But it must kick out a lot of heat? A Stirling engine has a typical efficiency of say 20%? So a 1kW generator would kick out 5kW of heat. Seems like that’d be quite a lot to shift in thin Martian air?
20% maybe on earth at 1 bar and NTP but, on Mars higher temp range since ambient temp heatsink to Mars atmosphere lot lower, maybe their stirling more efficient in their design as intended Mars configuration, details of their setup mechanically would be of interest as Carnot suggests less than 50% asymptotic so 20% seems far too low :-/
Sure, but most of Mars is very cold so the temperature differential would help make up for that. Gounod diffusion might also work, though I’m not sure whether martian soil would be better or worse than earth soil for thermal conduction.
Did U mean low viscosity gaseous diffusion eg hydrogen etc – fighting with your touch tablet auto correct sneaking in on spur of timing posting the comment ;-)
I would assume the ‘waste’ heat would be used to keep the living quarters more comfortable. It’s *just* a bit cooler over there than here on Earth.
Well not that much cooler depending where as Mars reaches a balmy 25 to 30C+ in shade in summer due to Radiative Transfer of CO2 despite low insolation and one 100th of Earth’s atmosphere, if same co2 conditions on earth as in added mass our equatorial day temps would be at 75C, getting there already at 52 to 57C in shade in some places Africa and India killed few people last few years = uninhabitable still climbing & even before more ocean warming will hit despite its much higher specific heat :-(
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radiative_transfer
I don’t see those numbers in your link, but there are some specific to Mars below, that show much cooler averages, even in summer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Climate_of_Mars#Temperature
Spirit did record a maximum 35C air temperature, but that was over 2208 sols and still near the equator (14.5deg south). Average highs at Gale Crater (5.4deg south) range from -23C in March to 2C in July, with nighttime lows between -88C and -68C.
Even if daytime highs were nearer 25-30C, that doesn’t make up for such a huge temperature swing.
Also worth mentioning is that Spirit had survival heaters, and NASA’s explanation for its failure is due to insufficient power to run them.
Stirling engines on earth usually run on low quality heat (low peak temperature)which lead to their low efficiency. But that LOW efficiency is actually close to thermodynamic max possible one. NASA plain to use whopping 800+ degree on the hot side, so the efficiency is pretty optimistic.
My only question is about the effectiveness of heat pipes in low or microgravity situations. In my experience heat pipes rely on convection to move warm gas away from the heat source. I don’t know if that is necessary, but it would certainly be less effective in martian gravity and useless in interplanetary space. I assume that a bunch of rocket scientists have made allowances for this, but I wonder what they are and how much each reactor will have to be designed for it’s mission gravity.
yes, yes, and yes :) nuclear power is the way to go, let it be the earth, the moon, the mars, all that alternative energy is simple rubbish
U serious ?
Take up of recent solar powered costs in few countries below that of fossil & nuclear even when including batteries. Though I am in favour of Thorium development LFTR such as in regions already contaminated eg parts of Australia where UK did nuclear bomb tests, no one is going to live there anyway and that region close enough to few population centres allowing for transmission losses though reactor would be sizable and happily not encumbered by GEC’s inflated costings and USA political manipulation of their ‘allies’…
There’s always an anti-green energy troll in posts like these. They know they’re wrong, they’re just here to rile people up. Not just here either, same thing on other sites too.
sorry sir, but you are the troll, when you are trolling the already proven technology of mankind in a hippy fashion, the technology what is already proved to deliver electrical energy in a high volume in a non-toxic manner, the nuclear waste is manageable, if you take your job seriously, if these green-hippies will not stop, sooner or later everybody will regret it, just like in germany, where right now they using fossil fuel, in a horrible way, because the green energy is not enough
I wonder what kind of start up time you get on a reactor that tiny.
Could an array of these be used for grid balancing on earth?