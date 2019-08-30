Hackaday Podcast 033: Decompressing From Camp, Nuclear Stirling Engines, Carphone Or Phonecar, And ArduMower

Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams are back from Chaos Communication Camp, and obviously had way too much fun. We cover all there was to see and do, and dig into the best hacks from the past week. NASA has a cute little nuclear reactor they want to send to the moon, you’ve never seen a car phone quite like this little robot, and Ardupilot (Ardurover?) is going to be the lawn mowing solution of the future. Plus you need to get serious about debugging embedded projects, and brush up on your knowledge of the data being used to train facial recognition neural networks.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (64 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 033 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Chaos Communication Camp Badge: card10
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Skid Steer Mows Airport Grass Autonomously
- The Tens Of Millions Of Faces Training Facial Recognition; You’ll Soon Be Able To Search For Yourself
- Secret Messages Could Be Hiding In Your Server Logs
- Debug Superpowers Bring An STM32 Back From The Dead
- Returning Digital Watches To The Analog Age: Enter The Charliewatch
- A Car Phone — No, Not That Kind
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Pegleg: Raspberry Pi Implanted Below The Skin (Not Coming To A Store Near You)
- Kilopower: NASA’s Offworld Nuclear Reactor
- 200 Years Of The Stirling Engine
- Uranium-235 is refined from Uranium-238, leaving behind about 85% of the input material.