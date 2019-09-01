What’s the first thing you think of when you see an old GPS navigation system for sale cheap at a garage sale? Our research indicates that 100% of people would wonder if it could run Doom; at least that’s what we conclude from the single data point we have, anyway. [Jason Gin] asked and answered the question — with a resounding yes — about his recent acquisition.
The unit in question is a Magellan RoadMate 1412 running Windows CE. After some playing, [Jason] found that simply connecting the unit to a computer via USB caused all the application files to appear as a FAT-formatted volume. Replacing the obviously-named “MapNavigator.exe” with a copy of TotalCommander/CE allowed browsing around the filesystem.
This revealed that much was missing from the CE install, including the Explorer shell and command prompt. Either could be used to launch Doom with the required command-line arguments. Luckily, [Jason] had another trick ready, namely using MortScript (a scripting engine) to launch the Doom executable. This worked like a charm, and after a few tweaks, he now has a dedicated demo box.
We say “demo box” instead of “Doom machine” because without a keyboard, you can’t actually play the game — only view the demo. In a valiant attempt, he connected a USB OTG connector, but the GPS doesn’t seem to recognize input devices, only USB storage devices. Keep at it, [Jason], we’d love to see you crack this one!
[Jason] is no stranger to hacking Windows CE devices. Last time we checked in, the target was a KeySight DSO1102G oscilloscope.
One thought on “Running Doom On A Doomed GPS”
I’ve bought three GPS receivers at garage sales, $5, $10, and $1.00. The last was the best, needs a new battery but reception is great, even inside. But I wanted them for GPS, so they stay intact.
All three run Linux though, so a temptation is there to add a utility or two, given space. But nkt some game, just a simple app that would add versatility to the unit. But nit yet interested enough to pursue it.
Lots of things cone with Linux. The DVD recorder I pulled out of a recycling bin in 2009 ran linux, and worked until analog tv disaopeared in Canada in 2011. Both my tv sets run Linux, and I think bith my blu-ray players run Linux, one found on the sidewalk (it just needed a lense cleanings) and the other $15 at a garage sale, working fine.
In some ways I’m surprised such devices don’t see press as cheap sources of small likenux boards, though with Raspberry PIs so cheap, I guess scrap is more trouble since it lacks documentation. Some of these devices definitely work with USB keyboards.
I did buy a used Compaq PDA for a few dollars, but running Windows CE it wasn’t appealing. Though I gather iPods with hard drives can run Linux.
Michael