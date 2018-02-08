Let’s face it: cutting foam with a knife, even a serrated plastic knife meant for the job, is a messy pain in the ass. This is as true for insulation board as it is for the ubiquitous expanded polystyrene kind of foam used for everything from coffee cups to packaging material.
Those stick-type hot wire cutters from the craft store that plug into the wall aren’t much better than a knife. The actual cleaving of foam is easier, but dragging a long, hot flexible wand through rigid foam just right, without making burn marks, is pretty frustrating. It’s not like you can hold the other end to keep it steady. A foam cutter built like a coping saw but held parallel to the wire would offer much better control.
[Techgenie]’s handheld hot wire foam cutter is a simple build based on a single 18650 and a piece of nichrome wire. While this is probably not the most Earth-shattering hack you’ll see today, it’s a useful tool that can be made in minutes with items on hand. Laptop chargers are full of 18650s, and nichrome wire can be sourced from old toasters, hair dryers, or space heaters.
You shouldn’t use just any old wire for this, though, or the battery will get hot and potentially explode. Nichrome wire has a high resistance, and that’s exactly what you want in a tool that essentially shorts a battery to make heat. [Techgenie] used a momentary button instead of a switch, which is a good way to stay safe while using it. It wouldn’t hurt to add some protection circuitry and take the battery out when you’re done. Burn past the break to watch him build it and cut a few tight turns with ease.
If you have bigger, more complicated foam-cutting jobs in mind, why not build a CNC version out of e-waste?
4 thoughts on “Build a Tiny Hot Wire Foam Cutter”
Pretty cool! If you put paper cutouts on the surface, you can use them as very precise cutting guides. The hot wire breezes through the foam, but is halted by the paper..
https://www.google.com/amp/www.instructables.com/id/Chunky-Jigsaw-Puzzles/%3famp_page=true
Needs a 555 chip to give you variable heat control.
You have to be careful what diameter wire you pick so you don’t blow out the battery. Nichrome wire has a resistance of about 1 – 2 ohms per foot for a 0.6 – 0.4mm wire, so that piece there may easily draw 10 amps out of the battery and not all cells are designed for that.
You also have to watch out for undervolting the cell to not destroy it, because there’s no safety circuits here. Also the tiny switch may weld short because it’s not designed to switch that sort of current.
Yeah, way super simple design. This is the best portable design I’ve seen for sure.
Never thought about just using an 18650 battery. I have been thinking about making an RC aircraft of some sort using foam instead of balsa wood like back when I last left off on hobby craft work. I’m even thinking about making a larger water craft tri-maran jet boat. Interesting seeing what the kiddos are producing online as I used to get pyro with my action small scale models “play.” Foam will be more gross to combust though.
Interesting how the scale of the models changes over time; for me at least… from innate vision, inanimate prototype, to functional small scale system, to actually implemented in production full scale and now back to hobby like R&D with more cost effective, albeit cheaper quality “tools” that for prototyping are just great. Not only hacking other devices components for parts as this can be made from an old laptop battery pack, toaster oven wire/guitar string/piano wire and other salvaged components or scavenged like tree limbs carved.
Reminds me of a portable version of this that I think I am going to move forward on contruction: http://www.instructables.com/id/Scrappy-Hot-Wire-Cutter/