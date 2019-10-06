A Modular Ecosystem That Evolved Around A Simple Diesel Engine

High volume commodity products are a foundation of hacking, we’ve built many projects around popular form factors like NEMA 17 stepper motors, 608 bearings, and 280 DC motors. Their high volume led to lower cost, which further increased popularity, and the cycle repeats. A similar thing happened to a style of single-cylinder diesel engine in China, and [Jalopnik] takes us through an exploration of these “Tuo La Ji” (tractor) machines.
Like many popular standards, circumstances elevated this style of engine to become more popular than its peers. Judging from the pictures, the idea is similar to NEMA 17 in that the core essence is a bolt pattern and an output shaft. Different manufacturers offer various capabilities within this space, and a wild assortment of machinery evolved to take advantage of this class of power source.
It starts with a set of wheels and handlebars to create a walk-behind farm tractor, something pretty common around the world. But this particular ecosystem grew far beyond that to many other applications, including full sized trucks with off-road capability that would embarrass most of the genteel SUVs cruising our roads today. They may not be fast, but they only needed to be faster and have longer endurance than beasts of burden to be effective as “a horseless horse”.
Due to factors such as poor crash safety, absence of diesel emission controls, and affordability of more powerful (and faster!) vehicles, these machines are a dying breed. But that won’t change the fact there was a fantastic amount of mechanical hacking ingenuity that had sprung up around this versatile engine building simple and effective machines. Their creativity drew from the same well that fed into these Indonesian Vespas.
Photo by [Brian Holsclaw] CC BY-ND 2.0
“absence of diesel emission controls”
Ironically, these low-end diesel engines aren’t all that bad for emissions. Because they’re naturally aspirated, they run at relatively low pressures and make less NOx, and because they don’t have elaborate multi-point high pressure injectors, the soot particles they produce are much bigger in size – so the smoke settles down faster and it’s less dangerous to breathe. It’s not healthy, but it’s more comparable to smoke from a wood fire or a smoky lantern.
The particles come out because the fuel in a diesel engine is never fully vaporized into gas before it’s ignited. The fuel burns as a very fine mist, which always leaves some unburned particles that ran out of oxygen and left a little kernel of soot.
“Better” diesel engines emit particles that are very tiny. The emissions are measured in milligrams per cubic meter, so burning the fuel more completely gives you better results – so the designers make the fuel injectors put out smaller droplets, which leave a smaller soot kernel, which reduces the particulate mass and gets you through the emissions regulations – but it does not really reduce the number of particles coming out of the engine.
There’s still smoke coming out, but it’s made of such small particles that you can’t see it, and being very small the particles float around for much longer. These particles are harder to catch by catalytic converters or filters, and they are no longer caught by the lungs but dissolve into the bloodstream through the lungs, which causes a whole host of different health problems, such as increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Gasoline engines produce these particles as well, but since the fuel is turned to vapor before it is ignited, there’s about 50 times fewer particles in the exhaust.