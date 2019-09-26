The Future Of Diesel Is On Shaky Ground

Diesel is a fuel that has had a mixed history, with varying levels of take-up by consumers around the world. In the world of transport, diesel engines have offered better fuel economy and torque than comparable gasoline engines. Particularly popular in Europe, diesel established a strong consumer base in both small commuter cars as well as heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses.
Despite this, the tide is turning, and for the average motorist, diesel’s days may be numbered. Why is this the case, and what are the potential alternatives vying for diesel’s crown?
Plenty of Pros, but Plenty of Cons
Diesel is a hydrocarbon fuel with several advantages over gasoline. Its lack of volatility makes it workable to use in a compression-ignition mode, and diesel engines can be run with lean fuel-air ratios. It also has a higher volumetric energy density than gasoline, and thanks to low volatility, diesel engines can run at significantly higher compression ratios without risking detonation. These benefits allow diesel engines to produce significantly more torque than similarly sized gasoline engines, and they can offer fuel economy gains in excess of 15%.
Unfortunately, diesel also comes with its fair share of drawbacks. Diesel engines are typically poor when it comes to power to weight ratio, as their high compression ratio and torque output demands heavier materials in their construction. The major bugbear of the diesel engine, however, is its emissions. Despite greater fuel efficiency, carbon dioxide output from a diesel engine is often far worse than that of a comparable gas motor. Additionally, their lean-burning nature leads to production of high levels of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), which have major negative environmental effects. There’s also the problem of particulate pollution, which is responsible for respiratory harm in humans. Diesel automobiles rank significantly worse than gasoline vehicles in all these areas. It’s begun to cause figurative headaches for the industry, and literal headaches for the public.
Major Mistakes Create A Foreboding Future
Diesel was doing just fine, enjoying a renaissance in the early 2000s as automakers touted the fuel economy benefits of their latest technology. In principle, the NOx problem is solvable by using selective catalytic reduction, but this comes at an increased cost to manufacturers and performance hit when the driver floors it.
Cracks suddenly appeared when researchers uncovered the fact that many vehicles from the Volkswagen Auto Group were blatantly breaking emissions regulations. Among other tricks, the cars were found to be running different fuel/air mixtures and underdosing the NOx-scrubbing catalyst outside of testing conditions, providing more power at the expense of dramatically increased emissions. Suddenly, hundreds of thousands of diesel cars were subject to recalls and buybacks. Recalled vehicles were subject to modifications to engine management software, which improved emissions at the cost of economy and performance. Almost overnight, the buying public learned that diesel wasn’t the eco-friendly panacea it had been made out to be. Diesels were suddenly seen to be dirty, polluting vehicles at the center of a major international scandal.
With the auto industry still dealing with the fallout years later, the image of diesel remains tainted. Cities are lining up to ban diesel cars from the streets, while Germany is putting cash incentives on the table to encourage owners of high polluting vehicles to trade up.
Solutions That Cause More Problems
Attempts to make diesel engines cleaner have had side-effects. In efforts to meet ever tightening emissions standards, automakers have implemented new technologies, akin to the introduction of catalytic converters in petrol engines. Many vehicles are now fitted with a diesel particulate filter (DPF) in order to help reduce particulate outflows. These are fitted to the exhaust, and capture the particulate matter from the combustion process. Over time, these filters begin to become clogged with soot, increasing back pressure in the exhaust system and reducing engine performance. When this happens, the filter must be regenerated, a process in which the exhaust temperature is raised higher in order to burn off the soot. This can be achieved passively during high-speed highway driving as exhaust heat builds up, but many cars that are driven in stop-start urban environments must resort to other methods. This is referred to as active regeneration, where extra diesel is injected into the exhaust, or the engine is run at high RPM while stationary for a period of time.
DPF filters have proven problematic in practice. For many living in inner-city areas, diesels with DPFs fitted may be impractical, as the engine is forced to run active regeneration cycles regularly to make up for the lack of highway miles. Due to poor communications practices by dealerships, many owners are completely unaware of this quirk of modern diesel cars, leading to regular frustration with clogged DPFs. Further complicating the issue, some manufacturers have struggled to correctly develop regeneration routines in some vehicles, leading to consumer frustration and class action lawsuits.
The Aftermarket Isn’t Helping
Despite its flaws, diesel still has its diehard fans. The darling of those who regularly tow heavy loads or drive long highway miles, these drivers prize the torque delivery of a strong diesel engine. Tuning diesel engines has become a major aftermarket industry, with companies touting improved power delivery as well as better fuel economy from their products.
Of course, nothing comes for free, and gaining better performance often involves a trade-off somewhere else. More often than not, tuning a stock diesel engine results in a vehicle that is no longer emissions compliant. This has raised the ire of the EPA, which has brought down hefty penalties upon companies selling tuning gear. This is primarily due to tuners often using software and hardware tools to bypass emissions controls like oxygen sensors and particulate filters in the quest for more power.
At the extreme end of diesel tuning is the practice known as “rolling coal”. This involves tricking a vehicle’s ECU into dumping excessive amounts of fuel into the engine, in order to create large amounts of soot to pour from the exhuasts. This is done for fun, or to harass other road users. While it’s a pastime of a fairly small minority, it’s not winning diesel any fans, and has already been made illegal in state law in Maryland and Colorado. The EPA have long claimed the practice is a clear contravention of the Clean Air Act.
A Poor Outlook
Moving forward, the future doesn’t look rosy for diesel. The push to reduce carbon emissions promises to impact all fossil fuels. However, diesel, with its high output of NOx, particulates, and CO2, looks set to be consigned to the dustbin sooner than most. Efforts to clean up diesel engines have led to complicated emissions systems with dubious reliability and manufacturers attempting to skirt regulations. With electric vehicles rapidly gaining market share, and alternatives like hydrogen vying for relevance, conditions are tough. Worse, European and Asian countries are all planning to phase out fossil fuel vehicles entirely. In this fraught environment, it seems unlikely automakers will be willing to make the necessary investments to push diesel technology much further, leaving it to slowly wither away as regulations tighter. As always, time will tell.
53 thoughts on “The Future Of Diesel Is On Shaky Ground”
“Despite greater fuel efficiency, carbon dioxide output from a diesel engine is often far worse than that of a comparable gas motor”
how is that possible?
How is it not possible?
Carbon dioxide output from an average diesel engine is lower not higher compared to an average gasoline engine for the same mechanical power. In theory it could be the other way around, but as pointed in the article the efficiency is typically higher of a diesel engine which has a greater impact compared to the higher carbon to hydrogen ratio of the diesel fuel.
Diesel has longer hydrocarbon chains, which means more C for each H, which means there is less liters of fuel used, but more CO2 emitted (with much less H2O). Beside emitting several percent more CO2 (yeah, it’s not THAT bad), they emit several times more NOx and particulates, which is worse for you personally than CO2.
the amount of C per kg in diesel vs. gasoline is within 1%.
That is because diesel is denser than petrol, 1 kg of diesel is 1.202L, 1kg of petrol is 1.342L.
cause diesels produce less carbon monoxide, if we look at CO Vs CO2 as a ratio. I know running a petrol vehicle in my workshop for a few minutes will set off my CO alarm but i wont notice any difference in air quality, but can run an (older) diesel until my eyes are stinging from the fumes yet the CO alarm stays silent.
Im pro-diesel. most my vehicles are diesel, of them, i have 2 530 bmws, one petrol one diesel, the diesel is faster, better around town and averages, with my driving style, twice the fuel economy of the petrol. for every litre of diesel I would have to burn 2 litres of petrol, I appreciate the current fascination with particulate emissions, but surely burning half the fuel counts for something.
Am in the UK, and realise that most folk reading this site are in the USA and uptake of smaller diesel vehicles has been really poor there. IMHO due to your low fuel prices but am sure there are other factors.
the three-way cat on a gasoline car takes care of HC, CO and NOx. A diesel always run lean so there is little HC and CO but a catalytic converter cannot reduce the NOx because of the excess oxygen
Three way cats do help reduce HC, CO and NOx, yes, but when you first cold start a vehicle, before the cat lights off there is a substantial amount of CO and HC. And, even when the cat has lit off, diesels still emit less CO and HC than the comparable gas engine.
You are correct, though, three way catalysts like what gas engines use cannot be used on diesels to reduce NOx. They have to oscillate on either side of 14.7:1 air/fuel ratio to work correctly and diesels simply cannot run that rich, otherwise they just belch a ton of smoke and you lose the entire reason for having the engine design: efficiency.
So, other methods have to be employed to reduce it, namely EGR and the most effective solution that everyone now is using: SCR with DEF. When those systems are designed and working correctly (i.e. not cheating the system) they are indeed extraordinarily effective at reducing NOx to very low levels (less than a tenth of a gram per mile effective).
It runs lean + much higher compression (like up to 25/1). = more NOx. Environment in the cylinder at combustion is way different. Petrol is around 1000 deg C and 50 atmospheres. Diesel is around 2500 deg C and 100 atmospheres. (Recalling from a friend who researches this stuff.)
Fuel economy is measured in litres per kilometer, because you pay by the litre. Diesel is denser (more mass per liter) because it is made of heavier fractions, and contains more carbon per litre. So when you burn it, you get more carbon out because more goes into the engine. Pretty straight forward.
yes diesel is denser but diesel also have better mileage because it is more efficient
It’s definitely the one of the things that gives me pause about the article’s accuracy. From the EPA’s own findings:
A gallon of gasoline when burned will emit 8887 grams of CO2
A gallon of diesel when burned will emit 10,180 grams of CO2. So yes, diesel is more carbon intensive, however, the increase in fuel economy of a comparable diesel engine is usually more than enough to make a diesel emit less CO2.
So, for example, if you have a gas engine that gets 30 MPG (which is pretty typical for a 4 cylinder gas engine in an average sedan), you take 8887 grams CO2 divide it by the 30 miles per gallon and you get your grams per MILE of CO2. That comes out to 296.233.. grams per mile CO2.
Realistically, many of the VW diesels are going to average somewhere close to 42 MPG. Take 10,180 grams CO2 / 42 MPG and you get 242.38 grams/mile CO2. The lower output of CO2 thanks to the efficiency of the diesel engine is the primary reason Europe incentivized the mass adoption of diesels long before there existed technology to make them genuinely clean. In light duty cars, gas engines have closed the gap in terms of efficiency, but in heavier, less aerodynamic vehicles, diesel still has a substantial advantage in efficiency.
For example:
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 4×2 5.3L gas engine, XFE package (slightly better fuel economy) is EPA rated at 19 MPG combined city/highway, which comes out to 467.7 g/mi CO2.
Same 2020 Silverado 4×2, except now equipped with the 3.0L Duramax diesel is rated at 27 MPG combined (and 33 highway!! Unreal) which comes out to 377 g/mi CO2…
And, just for scale, ALL of the regulated gases that actually cause pollution (CO2 isn’t a pollutant, it’s a climate concern) combine for less than 1 g/mi. Those gases include Carbon Monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx, which could be in the form of NO, NO2, NO3…) and Non-methane Organic Gases (NMOGs).
I could go on about a couple other questionable facts in this report, but overall it’s not as inaccurately informed as some I’ve read on this topic.
They are correct though when they say diesels are problematic in the city environment. They definitely have more issues at lower miles than diesels that do primarily highway driving. As I like to say, different tools for different jobs. Diesels are still a viable and fantastically efficient and good to drive concept on long highway trips and for hauling loads.
Replace diesel fuel with biodiesel made from algae. Algae farms will cancel out CO2 emissions from engines. One can also use different oils as fuel for diesel engines, including waste oil from fryers…
The CO2 is the least of the problems in a cars exhaust. The amount of NOx in diesel exhaust gas is a whole lot higher and that stuff is just plain toxic.
Bio Diesel from Algae actually has the same drawback as Bio Diesel from rapeseed, you need space that get’s sunlight.
And if I remember correctly the efficiency of rapeseed growth is much higher than from algae.
And yes even if the energy is free efficiency matters, as the resource(land) is limited.
Currently pv solar to batteries has the highest efficiency from Sunlight to wheel.
black panel(less reflection)s vs. green plants/algae(more reflection)
Diesel produces LESS co2 per kilometer/mile than gasoline.
It does, however produce more NOx
The switch back from diesel to gasoline is part of the reason why co2 production rises in Europe
at least there is an ongoing effort to improve/cleanup diesel emissions..
gasoline emissions are for the most parts not even acknowledged..
diesel emissions are comparable to a barbecue or a bonfire. (bad for your lungs)
while gasoline emissions are more like paint fumes. (bad for your brain/mental health)
does anyone know if there is NOx emissions from 100% bio-diesel/vegetable oil?
the CO2 should be of no concern if its not from fossil fuels..
and what about ethanol/alcohol?
> while gasoline emissions are more like paint fumes
Hmm, never heard that before, could you elaborate? I’m just curious and would like to know more about this.
it is nonsense
gasoline contains mostly (55–77%) saturated hydrocarbons, 9–50% aromatics including benzene, some unsaturated hydrocarbons, less than 10% ethanol.
benzene can be found in most all glossy paints, as well as spray paints and paint thinners.
most common aromatic compounds are derivatives of benzene.
at least 9–50% like paint fumes..
it contains a number mixture of volatile, flammable liquid hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
the composition of VOCs varies from brand to brand, in neat gasoline, 29 target VOCs were detected.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4324831/
gasoline contains mostly (55–77%) saturated hydrocarbons, 9–36% aromatics including benzene, some unsaturated hydrocarbons, less than 10% ethanol.
the content of aromatics+ethanol -> 18-45% paint fumes
just to mention one of the known VOCs:
“benzene is ubiquitous in gasoline and hydrocarbon fuels are in use everywhere, human exposure to benzene is a global health problem. Benzene targets liver, kidney, lung, heart and the brain and can cause DNA strand breaks, chromosomal damage, etc. Benzene causes cancer in animals including humans. Benzene has been shown to cause cancer in both sexes of multiple species of laboratory animals exposed via various routes.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benzene
and then there is leaded gasoline, but that is a whole other story..
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2018/02/an-updated-lead-crime-roundup-for-2018/
ps: I am not saying that all paint fumes are as bad as gasoline..
but a lot of paints have Benzene or other aromatics:
“Benzene can be found in most all glossy paints, as well as spray paints and paint thinners.”
https://www.napolilaw.com/article/benzene-found-in-paint/
and according to wiki:
“most common aromatic compounds are derivatives of benzene”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aromaticity
> does anyone know if there is NOx emissions from 100% bio-diesel/vegetable oil?
Yes, mode of burning is important here, higher pressures and temperatures are what matters for NOx emissions. Gasoline has NOx emisstions too, but that’s taken care of by catalytic converter.
and the normal three-way catalytic converter used on a gasoline engine won’t work to reduce NOx emmision on a diesel because diesel always run lean. that’s why diesel need to use urea injection instead
Yup, Nitrogen makes up ~4/5 of the atmosphere, doesn’t matter if the fuel doesn’t have any nitrogen at all, it is formed from atmospheric N² being cracked apart in at the high temperatures in the combustion chamber and then reacting with oxygen.
Sulphur on the other hand comes from the fuel, and that’s why ultra-low sulphur diesel is now a thing. It is also being removed from engine oils, along with zinc, to mixed reviews…
“… gasoline emissions are for the most parts not even acknowledged.”
Other than most places in the world where road worthiness and emissions testing is concentrated on petrol emissions?
and until recently the requirements for gasoline engines have been much stricter than for diesel engines
at least here they always talk about diesel emissions and particles in the news!
last time the news talked about gasoline/petrol was when they introduced lead-free.
just because there is regulations, does not mean that the problem is solved.
Uhm…huh?
Educate yourself before you make a joke out of yourself. You’re talking nonsense.
“paint fumes” the term you were searching for is PAC (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons)
And for modern gasoline cars those are just a problem during cold start conditions, when the ECU will enrich the fuel mixture that even with condensing fuel on the inlet manifold enough fuel vapor is entering the combustion chamber(in case of indirect injection into inlet manifold, less problem for direct fuel injection).
During normal operation the catalytic converter will burn excess HCs also the ECU will adjust the amount of fuel added to the mixture using information from the oxygene senors (one before cat conv and sometimes one after)
But in today’s engines with the ECU control and high performance cats that is only a problem for a very short amount of time during cold conditions.
Not mentioning pre mid nineties cars.
Hack the planet?
I assume diesel and gasoline are both extracted from the same oil stream, in a proportion dictated by chemistry and distillation processes.
If all of a sudden many diesel consumers switch to gasoline, how would refineries be able to produce, from the same stock, more gasoline and less diesel?
That’s actually a very interesting point. The basic distillation process can not be altered to get more gasoline and less diesel since they’re both in there anyways and you need to remove the diesel to get gasoline in the first place.
And you can’t just use the other on a vehicle, gasoline in it’s fluid form is very light, volatile and “clean” (not oily or something, you can actually use it to clean stuff) so the fuel system is set up for that (finer injectors etc.), while diesel is fairly heavy, thick and oily, which is why diesel fuel systems don’t require any lubricant (specifically the high pressure pump).
Swapping them will screw up the engine either way, diesel in a gas engine will clog everything and hydrolock the cylinders while gas in a diesel will cause high wear on the fuel system and detonate in the cylinders.
Now the question is if it’s possible to “convert” diesel to gasoline by some chemical process.
The majority of crude oil is very long-chain stuff, close to what’s called bunker oil. Refineries distill out the small amounts of lightweight stuff (automotive grade petroleum, even lighter stuff) and separate out the weird stuff (napthas and other aromatic hydrocarbons) and then they thermally crack the heavy stuff down to diesel and petroleum and other industrial starting materials, in proportion to market needs. (And for auto petrol they then have to remix it to meet octane requirements for different markets, and in the US, this also involves remixing with various amounts of ethanol to financially subsidize Midwestern corn farmers in the name of reducing emissions.)
There are all sorts of chemical processes which can convert long chain hydrocarbons to shorter hydrocarbons. The processes are usually called cracking, and they are already done on industrial levels. I think diesel was only an output of a fractional distillation process, where petrol (or gasoline) is distilled and cracked.
How do you silence a green party member here in Germany if they complain about diesel engines?
You ask them how they want to enjoy ther “hass” variety of organic avocado delivered from Chile and other fancy organic fruit and vegetables to their overpriced organic supermarkets, if there are no diesel driven cooling engines for the cool delivery chain.
cool delivery chains and power grid stabilization and emergency power supplies as well as combined heat and power systems all rely on the diesel principle, and these are neglected in all plans about the “future”.
clogged filters? could be diagnosed in the motor electronics, much like any other engine state or parameter.
NOx? just mandate thet the engine has to stop if the urea tank is empty
Crookery in the car industry? Just jail the bosses and sell their houses and pension funds. f*ck them plenty in every conceivable way, they need it.
Oversized cars with oversized engines? just tax cars in ((power output) * (emissions) * weight) / passengers
I can remenber times when a “huge” car for the average family had abount 70-90 HP. No one needs a car capable of doing 270km/h 24/7 for standing in the traffic jam each and every day.
OTOH, nobody needs a electric car, which can not cope with 2*50km commute a cold day in the winter
On could make a little problem from a big problem by rightsizing, and almost no problem at all if engine manufacturers hab to deliver on certain features (“urea stop”, better diagnosis and mandated scenarios like only half power if filter is clogged as an incentive to visit a workshop. Also, mandating open standards and certifications, so that anybody can go to any workshop nearby to get the engines fixed, would help a lot.
Unfortunately none of this will happen. the greens want the diesel scalp, and it is an easy victim.
it is already done, the electronics diagnose and run regeneration of the particle filters and if the urea tank is empty the engine will not restart (you get a few 1000s km warning)
Can’t die fast enough. Every time I visit my parents in Bulgaria 80% of the cars on the road use diesel and emit copious amounts of black plumes every time they accelerate. Yet people loved to tell me how emission standards in US are crazy and the dieselgate was a conspiracy.
The “rolling coal” crowd is not helping the diesel case in the slightest. There should be civil penalties for such recklessness.
“and thanks to low volatility, diesel engines can run at significantly higher compression ratios without risking detonation.”
eh? No….
Diesel is self detonating under lower pressures compared to gasoline, if an oxidizer is around that is.
The reason diesel doesn’t combust within the high pressure fuel lines is due to the lack of an oxidizer.
It is however injected into the engine at the top of the piston’s stroke. (actually slightly after.)
When the diesel gets injected into this high pressure oxidizer filed environment, it will quickly detonate. (No real need for spark plugs, heat, or anything like that to be fair.)
This is the main reason you can’t put gasoline into a diesel engine, the gasoline won’t as easily detonate under pressure. (This is why gasoline cars inject fule when the piston is at the bottom at its stroke, letting the fuel-air mixture compress before the spark plug ignites it.)
It is two completely different ignition systems, and putting diesel in a gasoline engine will result in the diesel igniting during compression. (ie the piston hasn’t yet reached the top of its stroke. This will cause major engine knocking.)
Ethanol and Methanol on the other hand has even higher resilience against self ignition under pressure. (A good reason for why a lot of sports cars with high compression engines are using it.)
Though, I should probably add that a diesel engine can achieve higher compression then a gasoline one, due to injecting the fuel into a high pressure environment. This means that we never need to compress a fuel air mixture to start with. This is though also possible for gasoline engines too and is done on some cars. (And yes, if the compression is high enough, spark plugs aren’t technically needed yet again.)
The main problem of putting gasoline in diesel engines is mostly for engines with low compression ratios. If the compression is high enough, a diesel injection method can use practically any fuel.
You’re…semi-correct.
While diesel is self-igniting, it is not self-detonating.
A controlled ignition is what makes your car go, an uncontrolled detonation is what makes your car throw a rod or two.
The main difference lies in the speed of the two.
An ignition will burn just fast enough to push the piston down with force. Think of holding a stationary toy car, accelerating and releasing it, making it go.
A detonation will burn a whole lot faster, causing unnecessary stress on the piston, the rod and the crankshaft. Think of putting that toy car on the ground and smacking it sideways with a hammer to make it go.
You can’t put gasoline in a diesel vehicle, since it will start detonating instead of igniting. Also most diesel fuel systems use the fuel for lubrication.
And this is also a detail that I should probably have covered, thanks for adding this actually valuable information.
Then there is always the sterling engine that practically only needs a nice steady open flame to run, and can really run on practically anything that will sustain an open flame.Also burns at a lot lower temperatures, doesn’t really generate NOx, and also tends to extract far more of the energy from the fuel, resulting in far higher fuel efficiency. (60% would be fairly casual for them.)
Downside, they sure do not change RPM in any fast manner… But as a generator in a hybrid electric vehicle, it could probably be a fairly nice solution. Would only need to generate the average power consumption of the car (15-40 kW), while leaving acceleration and regenerative breaking to the battery pack and capacitor banks of the drive train to handle.
Again, incorrect. Try and guess why diesels have glow plugs and then rethink what you said about it not needing heat.
Compared to gasoline, one doesn’t need all that much heat to get diesel going.
But yes, more then room temperature is still needed.
And the glow plug is mainly there to supply some heat for starting the engine, primarily in cold/wintery weather.
But glow plugs aren’t actually “needed”, since the compression of the piston itself can make the air heat up sufficiently. But if the engine block is cold enough, it can suck away that heat and keep it from working, or starting on the first try. (But the electric motor used for starting the engine can potentially overheat before the engine starts when it comes to repeated attempts, not to mention the risk of engine flooding, so glow plugs is a cheap and easy solution. But yet again, this isn’t true in warm weather.)
And I should probably add that a petrol driven engine will never start without a spark plug.
Since the compression won’t ignite it, nor will the pathetic amount of heat generated from said compression. Not even the running temperature of the inner lining of the cylinder is enough to ignite it either. (And this is by design, otherwise one will have some serious engine knocking.)
Given the superior power claims of dirty dieselers, it’s remarkable that they have such limited motorsport success.
I guess that the problems are power delivery and reliability.
Rolling coal is purely a byproduct of over fueling. Rarely does someone make a tune for the sole reason of rolling coal. Its often most visible at the begining of acceleration when turbo chargers are least effective and supplying the least boost. Resulting in a larger amount of unburnt fuel coated in soot ie a black cloud.
Race trucks often are particularly bad due to additional injector inefficiency at low speeds. since larger injectors perform poorly at low injection timings.
well designed tunes for trucks with intact emissions systems will not do this. since your only increasing the regen rates and potentially poisioning the dpf filter. the biggest drawback to after market tunes in diesel trucks.are that your rapidly increasing wear snd tear on your engine and transmission. Most diesel trucks in the US will average in the 350,000 mile range.and are often kept on the road for close to 20 years. In comparison to gasoline vehicles which require more service and often have much shorter life spans before removal from the road. More in the range of 150,000miles.
Electric cars have gobs of torque, easily comparable to pickups. In my experience, pickups towing trailers usually have very little in the bed, so I’m thinking about a conformal battery package 40cm deep that includes BMS and active cooling, that can be forklifted into the bed of a truck and give it huge range. I know people who would be markedly more likely to buy a truck set up like this, just so they could take up two supercharger spaces, one for the internal battery and one for the bed battery. (They’d have to be set up on a common bus to get the bed battery power to the motors, of course, but it’s easy to set them up to provide for electrical separation during charging.)
Not directly related, but I saw a video on Youtube a while ago about a Reactivity Controlled Compression Ignition (RCCI) engines which use diesel fuel as the ignition agent for a diesel/gasoline mixture. Apparently it gives most of the efficiency benefits of diesel while significantly reducing the emissions.
Maybe, but not for decades and the change will be fairly slow. Our economy moves on diesel trucks and they are not going to vanish overnight.
Rudolf Diesel ran his engines on peanut oil (as well as coal dust), so the petrochemical industry calling their fuel Diesel was an advertising master stroke.
Is the N in Nox just from atmosphere?
How much compressed oxygen would you need to make a diesel car usable?
What would the emissions be then?
Fine, stop making diesel passenger cars and light trucks. Commercial vehicles will be exempted, the price of older diesel trucks is already rising. Workers need work trucks and can’t afford any of the new stuff.
I’ll be eligible for agricultural exemptions, but am already looking towards growing and making my own biodiesel.