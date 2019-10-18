The True Cost Of Multimeters

If you are building a home shop, it is common to try to get the cheapest gear you can possibly get. However, professionals often look at TCO or total cost of ownership. Buying a cheap car, for example, can cost more in the long run compared to buying an expensive car that requires less maintenance. Most consumers will nod sagely and think of ink jet printers. That $20 printer with the $80 cartridges might not be such a deal after all. [JohnAudioTech] bought a few cheap multimeters and now has problems with each of them. Maybe that $120 meter isn’t such a bad deal, after all.
The problems he’s seen are the same ones we’ve all seen: noisy selector switches, suspect display readings, and worn off lettering. You can see the whole story in the video below.
Although we get that [John] has $90 worth of meters that are not so great, we wish he’d given us an idea of one that he used that he did like. If you shop, though, you can get one really good meter for the cost of the three meters in the video and some of those will reliably last for decades.
There are cheaper meters, of course (with strange connections to felines). You can even get a Fluke meter for less than you might think.
TP9605BT eats batteries even when it turns off….
This is a challenge in just about every field and hobby. I appreciate the guys that put out lists of cheap but decent tools. Particularly when starting out, it’s a decent idea to buy cheap, and upgrade one at a time.
I went through this. Cheap ones are typically garbage. I finally found one for about $20 that compares well to the expensive ones, and long term its been good! I wrote about it as usual:
https://miscdotgeek.com/inexpensive-digital-multimeter/
“Cheap ones are typically garbage. ”
You get what you pay for. I have several Flukes. Old Fluke 77s can be found in pretty terrible cosmetic condition for very little on Goodwill. Ham radio flea markets are also good sources. Companies go out of business and the tools get bought at auction and sold off. You can’t kill those old Flukes. The new ones are, in my opinion, overpriced.
> The new ones are, in my opinion, overpriced.
Maybe. I don’t remember the price for a 87V but it was insane. Even if i could i would not spend that much on a meter (altough it is certainly a really good, precise and forever-lasting one).
As long as you do low-voltage-stuff and especially digital the cheap meters are not so bad in my opinion. Better have a 5$ meter than nothing to troubleshoot your Arduino… Of course, you get what you pay for, but for people that just play with Arduino sometimes a 5$ meter will do the job and it’s cheap. The problems begins when you want to work with mains or any device connected to it. The cheap multimeter linked above is CAT1, well, at least they are honest. You could use it for mains, i did such things, but if you are unlucky there will be some voltage spike and the damn thing will blow up in your face. Same thing if you are on the wrong mode (like resistance and connection to mains).
Speaking about multimeters, i am really interested by the stuff Brymen makes. They have a CAT IV meter with integrated isolation and earth tester, iirc something a little above 300€, i think i will buy this at some point. Certainly more than precise enough for my low-voltage stuff and safe and usefull for “high” voltage (mains). And i could (and would) buy some cheap AC-DC-converter and test it, i’m am really intrigued by those considering the price.
I have a Fluke that I really like. Have been using it for years.
Interestingly though, I was never able to get it to measure current until I recently took it apart to find both fuses gone! Installed new fuses, and it works great.
Really makes me wonder what happened. Maybe QC problems, but I’m putting even odds on long-forgotten office hi-jinks.
Measured with wrong setting, blew fuses (they’re strange size/value) and no spares is my guess.
(It’s happened in my lab…I *think* we have spare fuses. Thanks, Digikey!)
I once had problems with my good DMM and even took it apart thinking the range switch needed cleaning.
It turned out one of the fuses was bad. It wasn’t open, but had a high enough resustance to affect readings. You’re right, the fuses are harder to come by.
Maybe that’s a judgement? Does the cheap DMM include fuses, or maybe fuses
that are accessible withkut ooening the case? Good ones have the fuse behind the battery cover.
Michael
The generic 9999 count Chinese meters (I use a Zoyi ZT 109, there are dozens of vendors on the usual ebay/aliexpress/amazon etc with rebrands available–for the most part they all seem to be roughly the same in terms of quality/accuracy) really are a good deal. They cost about $25 which is a bit more than the $3 fixed function ones you find on sale at harbor freight, but you get a real autoranging 9999 count meter, true RMS, tons of supplemental measuring modes (capacitance, frequency, duty cycle, millivolt/microamp ranges, etc). I have a fleet of 30 of them (for educational purposes) and they have held up well, so far only one of them has had the knob start to go bad which is a heck of a lot better than back when we were using the $3 ones. It is also really nice that they run on a pair of AAA batteries instead of a 9v and have auto-off functionality, which has reduced out battery costs by like several orders of magnitude.
One thing to watch out for is when picking a vendor is to get a meter that has all of the features you want. Each vendor has slightly different value add features, for example the one in this video came with an extra set of multi-tip probes (although it sounds like they were of poor quality) and has a non contact voltage and thermometer but costs about $10 more, where as the Zoyi does not have as many of the value add features but is cheaper.
My recommendation to people looking for a meter in he $50-100 range is to buy a pair of the chinese ones. You get all of the features and probably better accuracy of a name brand meter in the pricerange but the chinese meters are physically much smaller and you have a backup meter in case one of them gives out (dead battery or fuse or whatever) or for doing measurements where you investigate 2 meter readings at the same time.
I’ve been happy with the free Harbor Freight units. One out of three died, and occasionally I need to fix a probe, but otherwise they seem just fine for my limited needs.
My 2 cents is a to avoid ones that take 9 volt batteries. They don’t last long and in recent decades as less and less stuff use them the price on those buggers has gone way up in comparison to AA and AAA
The Fluke 77s use a 9V battery. They last forever.
But I take your point…all the newer Flukes use AAs. Annoying, because while the supply cabinet always has plenty of AAs, not so much with 9V.
My main complaint with the cheap EXTECH meters one tech bought “to save us money” is that the timeout was on the order of a minute. So, whenever you set it down, you had to turn it off and on again to get a reading. Annoying as heck, and I gave them all away. Also, the leads and probes were crap quality. The Fluke timeout is something like 10 minutes…
I was given a VOM in 1972. It was already used, and the back was missing. It didn’t last long. Too many times I had it on the wrong range, or setting, and soon wrapped the needle around the stop pin.
I was lucky, soon given the use of an HP 410B VTVM, which eventually became mine and still works fine. A great AC range that works into VHF.
DMMs were around tgen, but too expensive. I got my first one in 1984, about $100 from Radio Shack. Nothing special but it seemed okay. I spent another hundred in 1996, another Radio Shack, more functions including true RMS and capacitance.
I’d say even a cheap DMM is useful to the beginner, harder to damage than that VOM, at a tine when someone is likely to make errors. Thiugh maybe I have too little experience with the really cheap, and they aren’t as protected. Though, if you damage a ten dollar DMM, replacement is cheaper than a $100 DMM.
But, a point is back then one couldn’t buy ten dollar DMMs. You could buy $100 or pay more, but there was no really low end. Does the really cheap DMMs tempt people too much, assuming they are okay? I don’t know. It does seem like the temptation is there, and you could buy a few trying to get good results, and have spent $100 on a few and then feel you need something better.
But buying cheap means you can try things and learn from it before buying a $100 model. Maybe just jump to an expensive model next rather than incrementally moving up.
I did buy two more in the past decade, cheaper and bought on sale. One was a pen type, to have that small a DMM. It is handier for checking batteries, though a slide switch to go between ohms and voktage, and a button to go between ac and dc. I’ve not checked, but some have said the cheap DMMs don’t have as high input impedance as the better ones, so I’d not trust this one for serious work.
I also bought an auto-ranging DMM, since I’d never had one before. It had a larger display, and backlight, so I wanted to try it when on sale for $30. It includes a frequency counter function, but not so useful since the upper range is in KHz. And even if it measured higher, I wouldn’t connect it to serious work since the leads would load down the circuit. I’ve never comoared it to the goid DMM, but itseems reasonable for a lot of purposes.
I dud get an RCA VTVM sime years vack, it sitting by itself on the sidewalk. Those still have use, and those RCA had especially large meters for easy reading.
Michael
Oh, you could buy cheap VOM’s 30-40 years ago.
They were analog (of course) but they were only rated about 1Kohm/volt.
When DMM’s came out with 10-20Mohm/volt, I nearly cried!
Somewhere I have my first VOM, a RadioShack model that had a “Range Doubler!” function. It was basically a slide switch to a resistor that halved the voltage readings.
I think I got it on sale for $29.95, or “half” of the $59.95 regular price. I was in tech school at the time and one instructor informed us of the sale. I think about half of the students bought them.
I’ve had my fair share of chintzy multimeters growing up.
Eventually bought a Uni-T UT61e off of a friend, and never looked back. They’re great IMO