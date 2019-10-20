Ever wish you could enjoy modern conveniences like YouTube in a retro world of CRTs and late 20th century graphics?
[Johannes Spreitzer] happened to find an old VIENNASTAR CRT (cathode-ray tube television) made by the Austrian brand Kapsh at a flea market. The CRT dates back to 1977 and uses just RF input, making it useless as a modern television set since most TV stations nowadays broadcast primarily in digital.
However, HDMI-to-RF transmitters do exist, making it possible to convert HDMI signals to RF or coaxial cable output to replace an antenna signal. What [Spreitzer] did next was to plug in a Chromcast and essentially convert the CRT into an old-school monitor. You can see some of the trippy graphics in the video below – the video samples shown fit the retro aesthetic, but I’m sure there’s video combinations that would seem pretty out of place.
HDMI-to-RF adapters are pretty easy to pick up at a hardware store, and they allow you to project videos onto specific channels on a CRT. Needless to say, they don’t work the other way around, although since there are still televisions that only pick up RF broadcasts, coaxial to HDMI adapters do exist.
3 thoughts on “Turn Your Old-school CRT Into A YouTube Media Player”
This is certainly a first. But the activity isn’t . We’ve seen this done before.
I’ve done the same thing with a PS3 and an RCA to UHF adapter. Got the kids through the weekend.
Circa 1977, the proper way was to modify the tv set for video in,though I can’t remember how they handled the lack of power transformer in many portable sets.
Don Lancaster certainly wrote about it, likely in magazines articles, but definitely in his TV Typewriter Cookbook.
I’d just use an LCD monitor found in the garbage nowadays, smaller and less heat. But tyen I’m not nostalgic, and since I’m old enough to have lived through it once, have little interest in doing it again.
For my OSI Superboard in 1981, I had a surplus open frame small monochrome monitor.
Michael