Typically, when it comes to scanning a laser, it’s done with galvos or a rotating mirror assembly. However, these methods can be slow and cumbersome, or restricted due to existing patents. [Rick] aimed to find an alternative solution with the Hexastorm project, using a rotating prism to build a high speed, high resolution laser head.
The project currently uses a Beaglebone for the brains, with a polygon motor sourced from a photocopier used to rotate the prism at over 20,000 rpm. The project aims to be a proof of concept for rotating prism technology, which can then be adapted to specific tasks. With the promise of high speed and high resolution, the system could be used in fields as diverse as PCB manufacture, 3D resin printing, and even virtual reality displays. [Rick] explores these potential markets in a pitch deck, comparing to existing solutions in the marketplace.
If you’re interested in high performance optical systems, [Rick]’s work makes compelling reading. It’s not the first time we’ve explored cutting edge laser hacks, either. Video after the break.
One thought on “Building A Laser Head With High Speed, High Resolution”
Resolution is somewhat relative, it all depends on the way it is scanned
A raster scanner like this one can have a great resolution in one axis but will always lack in the other, unless the second axis is based on a resonating scheme at a specific angle it will be extremely hard to achieve high performance in both axes
In raster scanning mode, a MEMS mirror with a XY resonating movement can be optimized for a resonating movement at specific angle and amplitudes, which can give good performances with a ratio between axes depending on the physical size of the mirror.
In vector scanning, a XY galvo mirror set of ten years ago was usually 100k to 200k points per second at 8 to 10 degrees of incidence, so this must be better now
It all depends on the use you seek, and I’m not counting the laser itself which has much parameters to take into account (profile, mode, beam characteristics, collimation, coherence length, etc…)