[Jan] is solving a problem many of us have had, deeply discharging our project’s batteries and potentially damaging the cells.
His board can handle batteries from 6 to 34 volts and supports both LiPo or Lion batteries. The board can be flexible about its cut-off voltage. It also has a feature we really like; the user can set a delay before it shuts off the battery: useful in cases where a heavy peak current draw causes the battery to operate at a lower-than-threshold voltage for a few seconds. Once the board is shut down it takes a manual reset to allow power to be drawn again.
His latest iteration of the board is an impressive 1 sq. inch in size! This can fit in just about any project and it’s even flexible in the choice of battery connector. Next time we have a high current draw project with expensive batteries or maybe a monitoring device that’s expected to run a long time we may throw one of these boards in there just to be safe.
3 thoughts on “Protect Your Batteries Before You Wreck Your Batteries”
Wouldn’t a high inrush of current melt those solder joints the connectors are connected to?
Yes
My first thought was that it was a fancy “smoke stopper” but after reading the first little bit of the article, I have to wonder what the discharge rating of the board is?
With XT60 connectors on it, theoretically it could be used in applications that would likely evaporate the traces, never mind potentially overheating and melting the solder on the edges.
As a possible revision suggestion, the battery connection PCB pads look almost like they may have been intended to allow the connectors be pushed into them from the bottom of the board, reducing the solder volume and resistance, but if not it could have been designed with notches out to the edge to fit the lugs into, rather than laying them on the top of the board.