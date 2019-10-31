While those of us stuck sailing desks might not be able to truly appreciate the problem, [Timo Birnschein] was tired of finding that some of the batteries aboard his boat had gone flat. He wanted some way to check the voltage on all of the the batteries in the system simultaneously and display the information in a central location, and not liking anything on the commercial market he decided to build it himself.
Even for those who don’t hear the call of the sea, this is a potentially useful project. Any system that has multiple batteries could benefit from a central monitor that can show you voltages at a glance, but [Timo] is actually going one better than that. With the addition of a nRF24 module, the battery monitor will also be able to wireless transmit the status of the batteries to…something. He actually hasn’t implemented that feature yet, but some way of getting the data into the computer so it can be graphed over time seems like a natural application.
The bill of materials is pretty short on this one. Beyond the aforementioned nRF24 module, the current version of the monitor features an Arduino Nano clone, a 128×160 SPI TFT display, and a handful of passives.
Knowing that a perfboard wouldn’t last long on the high seas, [Timo] even routed his own PCB for this project. We suspect there’s some kind of watertight enclosure in this board’s future, but it looks like things are still in the early phases. It will be interesting to follow along with this one and see how it eventually gets integrated in to the boat’s electrical system.
If you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on the voltages aboard your land ship, this battery monitor disguised as an automotive relay is still the high-water mark in our book.
4 thoughts on “Five Channel Monitor Keeps Boat Batteries Shipshape”
Favourite way of checking a large lead acid battery for “has some punch left” is a spanner across the terminals. Spark means yes.
Perhaps to automate this, some robot arms could be programmed to undertake the periodic spanner based tests. Open CL could be used to look for sparks and judge state of charge from colour, brightness and distance bits of molten metal fly.
OK, maybe Timo’s method is more sensible, safe, achievable, affordable and all other good aspects. But I like sparks!
It’s not, voltage has never been a good way to figure out the SOC (state of charge).
Ones need proper battery monitor with shunt, coulombmeter from China changed everything about knowing the percentage left in the battery in my minivan and it cost nothing compared to the battery (and the potential damage discharging the lead acid or overcharging the Lifepo4)
exactly
voltage monitor is very old technology,
replaced today by state of charge, percentage left in the battery, voltage and current, power consumed live data
QV smart gauge & Peukert curve