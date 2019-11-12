Probably the most efficient way to convert solar energy into electricity is the old fashioned way, heating water into steam and turning a turbine. This remains a messy affair though and you don’t really want a steam boiler on your roof, so solar cells are popular. However, there’s some new research showing how a molecule can absorb solar energy, store it, and then release the heat on demand years later. This could offer new ways to collect and even transport solar power. This new molecule, derived from azobenzene, holds immense promise to change the way we work with solar power.
The idea behind the system is that a parent molecule is isomerized by solar irradiation. The resulting photoisomer is stable for a long period. Adding a catalyst or heat will cause the photoisomer to revert back to the parent molecule, releasing energy in the process.
We will admit, we aren’t chemists so some of the paper was a bit over our heads. But the basic idea is appealing, and this sounds like a field where a garage chemist might be able to contribute. Perhaps one day the desert will be producing photoisomers in the same way it currently produces petroleum.
We always thought the future of fuel might be biofuels, but maybe it will be solar, instead. Maybe the future solar car won’t look like this, after all.
4 thoughts on “Azobenzene Stores Solar Energy”
“The highest efficiency thatcan be expected for a 5104M solution is 0.02%, and for a 2104M solution is 0.01%”
*This*
One thing that really bugs me with media reporting on any technology/research related to energy is the propensity to jump to the grand claims that it’s going to be the next big breakthrough that will solve climate change or become the cornerstone of green energy. All to often, those claims are touted without any basis, and seem to exist solely for the purpose of making the topic at hand seem significant.
When it turns out that those claims are false, as here, (more below), it really damages the reputation of green energy as a concept. It hypes it up so much that enivitably, it has to pop, and when it does so, it makes it all look like a forced policy that exists only because of subsidies, politics, or whatever other reason people have to discredit green energy.
On the other hand, there is a real potential that this hype could actually result in technologies being adopted that don’t actually have solid basis in tech/science. And then when people try to critique those technologies, they get lumped in with people who “dont care about the environment” or “deny climate change” or “hate green energy” and so on.
All to say that hyping green energy tech has extremely harmful results on our society’s ability to agree to adopt efficient green energy (yes, energy production needs to be both green AND effecient). For an example of this, look back at the comments under the recient article on here about what should be done with wind turbine blades. The comments devolved into a polarized discussion arround, guess what, whether wind power was efficient enough to warrant its use, or whether it’s just used because of the hype.
It seems counterintuitive, but if you actually want to promote the adoption of green energy, and not just harvest clicks off of what many people see as a big issue, then you should REALISTICALY portray the science behind the issue. If reading the conclusion of a 7 page research paper to make sure your writing is accurate is too much to ask…. then you shouldn’t be writing about this stuff.
As for whether this stuff is a valid energy storage, well, the efficiency stats say it all. I encourage anyone who wants to know more to first go read the conclusion of the paper linked in the article (it’s half a page. Just do it). Then consider that solar panels have an effeciency of up to arround 23%. Compared to 0.01%. That is a 1000 times difference.
To make it even worse, this material releases its stored energy as heat, so we would need an entire additional energy conversion stage to make use of it. So that’s even more effeciency than drop. This makes less sense than a solar-powered fighter jet….
Azobenzene:
H302: Harmful if swallowed [Warning Acute toxicity, oral]
H332: Harmful if inhaled [Warning Acute toxicity, inhalation]
H341: Suspected of causing genetic defects [Warning Germ cell mutagenicity]
H350: May cause cancer [Danger Carcinogenicity]
H373 **: Causes damage to organs through prolonged or repeated exposure [Warning Specific target organ toxicity, repeated exposure]
H400: Very toxic to aquatic life [Warning Hazardous to the aquatic environment, acute hazard]
H410: Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects [Warning Hazardous to the aquatic environment, long-term hazard]
That description of negatives effects sounds almost exactly the same as benzene. And trace amounts of benzene are found in all petroleum products (even some plastics). It is also added to gasoline to increase the octane. And benzene was also used to for lubrication in all pocket watches (which are extremely uncommon now).