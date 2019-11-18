The world was never black and white – we simply lacked the technology to capture it in full color. Many have experimented with techniques to take black and white images, and colorize them. [Adrian Rosebrock] decided to put an AI on the job, with impressive results.
The method involves training a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) on a large batch of photos, which have been converted to the Lab colorspace. In this colorspace, images are made up of 3 channels – lightness, a (red-green), and b (blue-yellow). This colorspace is used as it better corresponds to the nature of the human visual system than RGB. The model is then trained such that when given a lightness channel as an input, it can predict the likely a & b channels. These can then be recombined into a colorized image, and converted back to RGB for human consumption.
It’s a technique capable of doing a decent job on a wide variety of material. Things such as grass, countryside, and ocean are particularly well dealt with, however more complicated scenes can suffer from some aberration. Regardless, it’s a useful technique, and far less tedious than manual methods.
CNNs are doing other great things too, from naming tomatoes to helping out with home automation. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Colorizing Images With The Help Of AI”
Any videos available that have more detail or give a bit more information??
This project is just using Zhang et al’s algorithm from 2016. Zhang has a website where you can get a lot more information about the algorithm, as well as a reddit bot that will colorize any image you give it: https://richzhang.github.io/colorization/
AI nah, you just need this smart film, which like any 5th grader knows that the sky is blue, the grass is green and people are in the middle… https://trulyskrumptious.wordpress.com/2012/11/29/instant-color-tv-screen/
We owe Ted Turner a big thanks. ;-)
The world didn’t turn color until sometime in the 1930’s, and it was pretty grainy color for a while, too.
https://www.gocomics.com/calvinandhobbes/2014/11/09
blue snow, yellow dogs and red jeans, perfect!