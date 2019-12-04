Can You Store Renewable Energy In A Big Pile Of Gravel?

As the world grapples with transitioning away from fossil fuels, engineers are hard at work to integrate new types of generation into the power grid. There’s plenty of challenges, particularly around the intermittent nature of many renewable energy sources. Energy storage projects are key to keeping the lights on round the clock, even when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.
Conventional grid-level energy storage has long made use of pumped hydro installations where water is pumped uphill to a storage reservoir where it can later be used to run a generator. More recently, batteries are being used to do the job. When you consider the cost of these installations and their storage capacities, there is a gap between batteries and pumped hydro. A recently published whitepaper proposes Mountain Gravity Energy Storage — gravity-based energy storage using sand or gravel in mountainous areas — is the technology that can bridge the gap.
They’re Storing Energy On Mountains Now
The concept of Mountain Gravity Energy Storage, or MGES, involves storing excess energy from the grid by raising sand or gravel to a higher elevation. This is achieved using a pair of cranes, which load the material into storage containers, before pulling them up to height on a cable. The material can then be held in storage at higher elevation until power is requested by the grid. At this stage, the material can be reloaded into storage containers, and lowered to the bottom storage site, with gravity doing the work to pull the weight back down, turning a generator in the process. Interestingly, the same electric motors that lifted the gravel in the first place can also be used as the generators.
If this sounds familiar, you’d be right. It’s not dissimilar from the basic theory of pumped hydroelectric installations, where water is pumped into a dam, and then allowed to flow out through a turbine when energy is required. However, these installations are typically only economically viable in larger installations of 50 MW and above. MGES systems are intended as an option for smaller installations, on the order of 1-20 MW output. For small islands or other isolated areas, an MGES could be a great way to support the local power grid in combination with renewable sources of energy.
Can You Spare a Mountain?
The viability of such an installation is dependent on the availability of suitable mountainous terrain. The higher the elevation difference between the top and bottom of the system, the more energy can be stored. An MGES would likely become viable for areas where the natural landscape enables an elevation gap of between 500-2000 meters.
Obviously, using sand or gravel as the energy storage medium brings its own set of challenges. It’s not possible to easily pump dry materials around like liquids, hence the need for cranes to move the material. Said cranes would need to be specially designed to carry heavy loads, and work reliably for high duty cycles during periods of rapid energy transfer. Loading and unloading of the sand or gravel would ideally be done with an automated system, with the paper’s authors suggesting this be handled by passing containers underneath the upper and lower storage areas. Thus, gravity could simply feed the material into the containers when required through a hopper. This adds a small loss of potential energy to the system, but minimizes the complication of the loading and unloading process.
On the other hand, pumped hydro has its own problems. One is the need for large amounts of water. Another is that storage reservoirs are prone to evaporation and freezing.
Is It Competitive?
While the basic physics of the system is sound, there are pitfalls to such a system. There’s a high degree of mechanical complexity involved, which not only complicates the design, but also adds to maintenance and running costs which could spoil the viability of a full-scale project. In large-scale electricity grids, pumped hydro is likely a more prudent choice, being an established technology that scales well to higher power levels. For smaller scale, isolated grids, MGES could have a place, but it is forced to compete with battery systems capable of delivering similar power levels. In these cases, batteries have the edge for short-term storage, while MGES could prove valuable where energy needs to be stored for weeks or months at a time. This has particular relevance to holiday spots, where there may be large seasonal changes in energy use.
If there’s a particularly bold company willing to invest in a pilot plant in a far-flung mountainous island, we may yet see such a system in action. It would likely make quite the spectacle, or eyesore, depending on your point of view. In the event that happens, we’ll be sure to cover it, but for now, MGES remains a novel and interesting concept that hasn’t quite reached fruition just yet.
36 thoughts on “Can You Store Renewable Energy In A Big Pile Of Gravel?”
How is this any more efficent than using pumped water? The friction increase in using a solid medium over a fluid would be a huge loss of “energy”. Pumped water does the same thing and doesnt require cranes or the energy to operate them.
This sounds like snake oil or the monorail salesman from the simpsons
From the paper:
“This paper argues that gravitational energy storage could fill the existing gap for energy storage technologies with capacity from 1 to 20 MW and energy storage cycles of 7 days to three years storage.”
there is no existing gap as PHS is viable below 20 MW:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pumped-storage_hydroelectricity#Small-scale_facilities
That and PHS is mechanically more efficient and also requires less maintenance. Like i said, snake oil…
The economies of scale when it comes to PHS will continue to drop as technology gets better and after actually skimming the paper, i am concerned with such assumptions as:
“Assuming that the plant operates autonomously with a precision software,”
I mean, if you are transferring the medium above ground then precision software means shit because nature will mess with it and if you transfer the medium below ground then you are in the same costs as PHS.
Table 5 kind of tells it all, when considering that PHS has a cost of installed capacity and yearly storage cost half that of MGES and that in the table they state the minimum viability of 100MW for PHS while other places they state the minimum viability as 20MW, I would argue that this paper is guilty of selecting data to push an already pre concieved notion. This is not a comparison of energy storage methods, it is a paper to push something using chery picked data.
There’s a rule in reporting that say something like; every headline that ends in a question mark can be answered in the negative. That’s because if the article talks about something that isn’t already proven, it’s most likely not true and they’re just running clickbait.
Can you? No.
The energy density of sand is at best 3-4 times that of lifting water up the same distance, so instead of square miles of water in a reservoir, you have slightly fewerd square miles of sand to store any meaningful amount of energy. Since sand doesn’t flow, it freezes solid in the winter, your excavators would wear out, cables would snap, pulleys would run out… etc. it’s just an engineering disaster and an exceedingly stupid idea.
some remarks (not so much related to the linked comment):
— In my book, sand density is at 1500..1700 kg/m³.
— for water you could be fine with one set of turbines, that can also work as pumps, especially for small scale solution. So only one mechanic base station, some pipes and lots of levees.
— why want small scale solutions? wouldn’t it be better to have a working power grid and some large scale storage units?
Yes, but water doesn’t pile up, so you can store more sand up the same hill.
Sounds about right for sand. All the little voids between the crumbly bits don’t add much mass being made of air.
Mercury isn’t used all that much in industry these days. So there has to be a bit of surplus kicking about somewhere (check the ink wells in old physics labs). Mercury is much denser than water (13.5 times) and putting it to use for gravity storage would allow us to bottle the displaced water and sell it for a fat profit at train stations and other places where there are lots of thirsty people.
Oh man, Monorail power storage! Haul weighted cars up the mountain to store the power. use a controlled descent of the mountain to generate or “release” power. You are brilliant!
Yes, it is the snake oil or something like that. Maybe the original “whitepaper” was sponsored by some company that produces excavators ….
Water can be used for the smaller generation also, and if you have an island with a mountain, it should not be that difficult to find water around there….
Their paper really looks like the depictions of those basic perpetual motion machines, with the weighs hanging around a wheel….
Water requires pipes and scaffolding instead of cranes, and still electricity to operate the pumps.
Not every place has the geological landscape of Quebec, in some places building a reservoir is impractical.
If you’re not building a reservoir and instead planing on some kind of container, why not fill it with a material that has more weight than water, like gravel, or lead sand? Bonus point if you have some kind of industry at the top of the hill that produces the weight medium.
>”Another is that storage reservoirs are prone to evaporation and freezing.”
Hydroelectric dams work just fine in the winter. Ice floats to the top, and running water doesn’t freeze.
Rocks don’t evaporate, but sometimes you get extra bonus energy/water from the sky.
When it’s raining rocks, you’ve got other problems.
Why not combine the two mediums – liquid rocks!
All the benefits of fluid water but with the density of rocks and, as a bonus, thermal energy.
Just need to find an active volcano to setup next to.
If you’re really lucky then you could (very slowly) feed the rocks, now at the bottom of the mountain, into a subduction-fault to recycle them! No need to even transport them back to the top – Free energy ‘init :-)
I really like the idea of using gravitational storage with a solid medium, but using sand or gravel seems strange or difficult to me.
I am by no means studied or even slightly educated in this sort of thing, but do systems exist which would basically be:
– A large solid mass on a rail trolley mounted to a slope (mountainside etc) (in my mind, like a furnicular etc)
– A gear system / motor / generator mounted either to the trolley or to the top of the slope
– When energy is to be stored, the trolley is moved up the mountain by the motor
– When energy is to be regained, the trolley is moved down the mountain
There’s a Swiss startup called Energy Vault that is doing something like that where they use cranes to stack up barrels of concrete as an energy storage medium. I think Hackaday even had an article about it sometime this year but I’m not sure when.
Awesome. Thats definitely more elegant than a trolley!
No wilderness loss, and using off-the-shelf industrial equipment. Cheers Doc
And you have only as much capacity / run time as you have potential energy stored. How long does controlled descent take? That’s how long you can run your generator.
While the discrete nature of the power does pose some problems its not insurmountable. If you ran this sort of system like a cable stay railway you can actually have multiple decent on the same track with very little additional engineering – each cart just grips the cable/chain and adds its mass to the decent. Which would allow a cycle of dropping wagons to keep power delivery sufficient as long as mass is at the top to be dropped.
I do think this system makes less sense than pumped hydro in general. But there are places where liquid water will evaporate rather readily or freeze far to often, both of which will effect the efficiency and deliverable power. In those locations this works, could also work in highrise buildings. Have a power store elevator shaft to run the building for a while, with some cunning engineering the elevator shaft could potentially be used normally under/over this mass much of the time. The grid in the UK already controls power draw in many large buildings by turning the AC etc off at peak times when needed, adding in the small gravity stores to that system wouldn’t be difficult.
Have the descending weights power a flywheel.
Swiss railways in the mountains have been using this for decades. Trains go down -> power to the grid. Trains go up -> power taken from the grid.
How about something more dense than water, yet still pumpable? Pumped mercury storage!
On an island with a mountain, why not just create a siphon pipeline? One line up with static volume n, turn around at top and make a convoluted line back down with volume 3n. Hydro generator at the bottom of the hill can also be the pump to prime the siphon.
I think the key to this system is the minimal infrastructure involved. No need to build a reservoir on top of a mountain (where they don’t really like to be) or build a bunch of rails up the mountain (which might lead to disaster if a car ever got away from you).
And I believe the sand and gravel are stored in shipping containers, so easy to load and unload.
I assume they aren’t really going to use cranes when the ski industry has had technology for years to connect and disconnect chairs from cables.
A fully automated load and unload system that drops the shipping containers on giant furniture dollies and moves them around would actually make this thing viable.
Viableish. I guess you’d need a giant concrete pad.
From a hacker standpoint I think there’s space for a pea-gravel-based system if you happen to have property with a significant slope, but I haven’t completely thought it through.
The idea isn’t bad for small scale systems, especially in arid environments, but I’m really dubious about the cranes. Why unload? Leave the containers full of sand and have lots more containers. Use forklifts if you have to, or short rail lines, and have your tramway snag and pull the containers up or down, the same way a ski lift does.
Reminds me of a mine I read about where they were using electric trucks to move ore down a mountain. They arrived at the bottom of the mountain with more charge than when they left and the excess energy was used to power the rest of the operation.
You start calculating the energy needed to load and unload the containers and your inefficiencies will skyrocket.
And what wrong with just a traintrack and a train filled with gravel attached to a cable? The track goes uphill. You use an electrical engine to pull the train uphill with a generator+electric motor on top of said hill/mountain. When you want electricity back all you need to do is change gears to attach said cable to a generator and let down the train again downhill. With some proper engineering just use 1 motor that also functions as efficient generator (aka regenerative breaking). With the right gear ratio you won’t need brakes as it spins the generator quickly and has enough friction (from the generator/motor generating power). Also same gear ratio is most likely adequate for pulling back up ok there’s some losses but the amount of power you put in will be on the same ballpark as you’ll get out again. Also apart from some wear on the weels and the cable you’ve got no pollution or batteries that need replacing..
Maintenance is low tech, just any regular train maintenance and the steel cable is like they have on ski-lifts. Just a regular track on a steep hill and an old train used as deadweight that rides smoothly on said track is going to beat efficiency of the above proposed way of working with sand and cranes. All electronics+motor and housing is on top of the hill (or on the bottom if you use twice the amount of cable). You can have multiple tracks on the side of the mountain and basically scale this to as much power you want to store and release at will.
There’s already an older post where a large EV bulldozer charges itself to 100% by rolling down with rocks purely from regenerative breaking. So just image a train with weight about 100 times of that bulldozer you can scale this to store quite an amount of electric energy into kinetic energy just by pulling said train up a hill. This basically also solves the whole windmill curtailment situation where they shut down windmills because there is enough power generated already by gas+coal generators. Instead keep the windmills running and store the excess energy in kinetic energy. Once you scaled enough you can actually start to replace said coal and gas plants because you’ll be able to bridge the times there is low wind and high demand with all the trains that are on top of the hill that you can just let ride down slowly until there is more wind again.
https://hackaday.com/2019/08/22/electric-dump-truck-produces-more-energy-than-it-uses/
And of course you could just put in a small footprint gas turbine generator and eliminate all this hassle all together with much greater energy output. Simple :) . More hydro dams, or a nuclear plant where very large tracts of land aren’t needed to generate the same amount of power. Seems energy options are going backwards here with ‘unreliable power’ with ‘batteries/etc’ to back them up…. when we already have reliable good known power options to keep the lights on 24×7.
Maybe we should apply this to people in skyscrapers and cars in parking garages. On the way to the bottom floor, we could harvest energy from elevators :)
Didn’t Thunderf00t already do this?
He did the dumb barrels and cranes idea, this is the slightly less dumb sand and cranes idea. Still full of problems but it could at least be a terrible system that works poorly instead of a terrible system that doesn’t work at all and is a huge safety hazard. Ultimately water works really well, it’s developed, it’s cheap, it’s reliable. In small systems it can even double as a drinking water pressurization system. Sand can be more dense but your water tank doesn’t have to be as shallow, so even if space is an issue, capacity is still better with water. It’s another ‘save the earth’ scam. They might as well include solar roadways as a package deal.
So, the round-trip efficiency of pumped water systems is about 70-80%. This scheme would be less (I would bet no better than 50%). The energy you’re storing is going to be from some renewable source that isn’t particularly efficient or dense to start with. Maintenance is going to be significant — probably at least as much trouble as a funicular railway. Your “working fluid” is subject to wetting, freezing, clumping and who knows what.
Once you’re piling inefficiencies on top of other inefficiencies, you’re going to be nibbled to death by ducks. Remember, the energy that comes out of this beast should ideally be able to at least pay for its installation and maintenance (let’s say it’s run by idealists who don’t care about profit or the opportunity cost).
Nope, unless you can get a billionaire to build it gratis, this is a disaster waiting to happen.
Concrete blocks seem more efficient for this.
https://qz.com/1355672/stacking-concrete-blocks-is-a-surprisingly-efficient-way-to-store-energy/
Why not sell the surplus power cheaply when it is available, then enable domestic and commercial consumers to automatically use the cheap electricity to do things like heat stored hot-water or cool fridges/freezers/air-con to lower temperatures. This can be done on the understanding that the same automation would induce those customers will perform less of (but not completely prevent) those actions when power is short.