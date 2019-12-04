As popular as the post-apocalyptic Zombie genre is, there is a quite unrealistic component to most of the stories. Well, apart from the whole “the undead roaming the Earth” thing. But where are the nerds, and where is all the apocalypse-proof, solar-powered tech? Or is it exactly this lack of tech in those stories that serves as incentive to build it in the first place? Well, maybe it doesn’t have to be the end of the world to seek for ways to cope with a collapse of our modern communication infrastructure either. Just think of natural disasters — an earthquake or hurricane causing a long-term power outage for example. The folks at [sudomesh] tackle exactly this concern with their fully open source, off-grid, solar-powered, LoRa mesh network, Disaster Radio.
The network itself is built from single nodes comprising of a battery-backed solar panel, a LoRa module, and either the ESP8266 or ESP32 for WiFi connectivity. The idea is to connect to the network with your mobile phone through WiFi, therefore eliminating any need for additional components to actually use the network, and have the nodes communicate with each other via LoRa. Admittedly, LoRa may not be your best choice for high data rates, but it is a good choice for long-range communication when cellular networks aren’t an option. And while you can built it all by yourself with everything available on [sudomesh]’s GitHub page, a TTGO ESP32 LoRa module will do as well.
If the idea itself sounds familiar, we did indeed cover similar projects like HELPER and Skrypt earlier this year, showing that LoRa really seems to be a popular go-to for off-grid communication. But well, whether we really care about modern communication and helping each other out when all hell breaks loose instead of just primevally defending our own lives is of course another question.
5 thoughts on “Zombies Ate Your Neighbors? Tell Everyone Through LoRa!”
“…fully open-source…LoRa module…ESP8266 or ESP32…”
Hmm… something doesn’t quite add up, here…
I like the concept, but it would be nice to base it on an easily-scratch-built radio in one of the amateur bands (because, presumably, there won’t be an FCC around to care, and those who are building this will be smart and considerate enough to monitor the airwaves for possible interference and police themselves accordingly).
For the same reason, firmware should be developed for as many of the more popular microcontrollers and SoCs as possible (including 8- and 16-bit home computers and game consoles).
Not a ham, but maybe this would work?
http://www.rason.org/Projects/rose80/rose80.htm
That’s a fairly minor modification for those who want it.
But a fairly major barrier to joining for those who don’t care.
This way many people can strengthen the network from all walks of life cheaply.
(In response to why you won’t see projects developed like that).
Although I am a ham,
I have several ESP and NRF modules
(as well as Arduino and Pi units)
I could solar power.
I think that would provide a communication channel/mesh that could benefit more people locally.
That’s a good point… you’d think a post-apocalyptic world would have fewer radio users, and even fewer willing to go around enforcing spectrum rules.
LoRa is a pre-apocalyptic format, designed to work in a crowded band. So far I’m only getting a km line of sight with some TTGO ESP32 LoRa modules, but I haven’t yet tried proper cases, better antennae, ground planes etc.l
Anyway it is a neat idea. If it catches on, and there is a network of these things, people could test and log them as they travel. Sort of like geocaching.