Sliding-Screen Cyberdeck Has Chunky, Rugged Design

[Jankbu] needed a new computer, but had little interest in purchasing a modern laptop off the shelf. Instead, it was time to build a cyberdeck with a neat modular design to suit his exact needs.

The heart of the build is a Raspberry Pi 5, which provides a good amount of computing power for regular tasks. It’s wrapped up in a 3D-printed enclosure with rail mounts on the back, along with a NOS 450 TKL mechanical keyboard, offering full-travel keys in a compact layout. The 10.1″ IPS touchscreen display is mounted on sliding rails to cover the keyboard when it’s not needed. A smattering of buttons live around the screen, in a manner akin to so many industrial controllers. On either side, the deck has large grab handles, with one side featuring custom horizontal and vertical scroll controls, while the other rocks a trackball. Power is via NP-F batteries, which are more commonly used to run Sony camcorders.

Unlike so many cyberdecks, [Jankbu] didn’t just build the device to look cool—it also serves a practical purpose. It’s great for running Freecad, and the rail mounts on the rear make it perfect for mounting around the workshop during a job as needed. Files are on Github for those eager to learn more.

What’s fun about this build is that it’s not just a show piece, it’s something that gets used every day. That’s a testament to [Jankbu’s] well-reasoned design, that considered what the device was for before it was put together. We’ve featured plenty of other fantastic cyberdecks in the past, too. Video after the break.