Wayland Comes To Minecraft

The overall adoption and implementation of Wayland — intended as a replacement for the decades-old X11 windowing system — in the Linux world has been full of fits and starts. But perhaps the most surprising adopter we’ve seen yet is this Minecraft patch which brings a full Wayland compositor into the game.

This software project, called Waylandcraft, is the brainchild of a developer known as [EVVIE] who spent a considerable amount of time and effort getting this to work. According to a post on GamingOnLinux it was also done the old fashioned way, with no AI involved.

Users wanting to run this compositor need a Linux system to run Minecraft, as well as the Fabric mod loader and a few other tools. For those wishing to show off to their friends, though, they’ll need to do so in-person as streaming the Wayland windows to other users in the server is not possible.

With everything running, you’ll be able to launch arbitrary programs and have the windows placed within the Minecraft world as if they were in-game. Users can place the windows in any orientation and can interact with them like any other desktop environment. [EVVIE] has released all of the code under the GPL for anyone wanting to try it out or build on the project itself.

If you haven’t spun up a Minecraft server at all yet, all you really need is something like an ESP32 to get started.