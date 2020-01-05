Mills are a huge investment, and for hobbyists without the space to install their own personal mill, it can sometimes be a pain to have to find a facility with a mill to complete your project.
What if you could convert your drill press into a mill instead? YouTuber [Small Metalworking Machines] explores this in his video, where he takes a small Central Machinery drill press and adds a few mods. He took some steps to improve the quill, spindle, and bearings — boring down the quill, replacing the bearings, and finally turning and re-threading the spindle it at 1/2-20.
With the adjustments, he was able to add in a cheap drill chuck, which fit in quite nicely with just a slight wobble of 5 thousandths on either side. To introduce some control, he added in a worm gear to engage a gear on the spindle. A pivot point disengages the worm gear, while bearings provide it controlled movement from the worm wheel.
He also added a cheap milling table from eBay, attached to the base of the drill press, all for a total of $120. While it’s not perfect, it’s still significantly less expensive than buying a mill!
[Thanks to jafinch78 for the tip!]
6 thoughts on “Converting A Drill Press Into A Milling Machine”
Whinge whinge, not rigid enough whinge whinge, I only use mills made out of solid bedrock…
Wait am I the first comment?
Yes you appear to be the first. Woo hoo. Anything less than 1/2 plate hardened steel is just wrong. That and repeated use with any lateral pressure is likely to pop the chuck right off arbor of that cheapo press. Most dont even have a classic holding screw. Pressure fit only.
If you take the bedrock out of the ground you’re basically taking away all the rigidity, right? I bolt my ways directly to the Earth’s crust for that reason.
Beats the $500+ mill from Horrible Freight mill being dumped upside down in the driveway by FedEx
I converted mine 25 years ago.. (Maybe 35..) Anyway, a XY vice bolted to the bed, grabbed some surplus mills, bingo..
screw any naysayers. I give it a solid kudos.