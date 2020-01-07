It’s fair to say that the hearts and minds of Hackaday readers lie closer to the technology centres of Shenzhen or Silicon Valley than they do to the soybean fields of Minnesota. The common link is the desire to actually own the hardware we buy. Among those working the soil there has been a surge in demand (and consequently a huge price rise) in 40-year-old tractors.
Second-hand farm machinery prices have made their way to the pages of Hackaday due to an ongoing battle between farmers and agricultural machinery manufacturers over who has the right to repair and maintain their tractors. The industry giant John Deere in particular uses the DMCA and end-user licensing agreements to keep all maintenance in the hands of their very expensive agents. It’s a battle we’ve reported on before, and continues to play out across the farmland of America, this time on the secondary market. Older models continue to deliver the freedom for owners to make repairs themselves, and the relative simplicity of the machines tends to make those repairs less costly overall.
Tractors built in the 1970s and 80s continue to be reliable and have the added perk of predating the digital shackles of the modern era. Aged-but-maintainable machinery is now the sweetheart of farm sales. It confirms a trend I’ve heard of anecdotally for a few years now, that relatively new tractors can be worth less than their older DMCA-free stablemates, and it’s something that I hope will also be noticed in the boardrooms. Perhaps this consumer rebellion can succeed against the DMCA where decades of activism and lobbying have evidently failed.
They just don’t build ’em like they used to.
[Image Source: John Deere 2850 by Raf24 CC-BY-SA 3.0]
[Via Hacker News]
22 thoughts on “DMCA-Locked Tractors Make Decades-Old Machines The New Hotness”
It’s exactly why I will never own a Deere.
I’m so supportive of this trend in getting the non-dmca equipment. If you own something, you have the right to fix it.
Not many Americans hearts lie in Shenzhen, but many do lie in MN. After reading about the problems with soy screwing with estrogens, I avoid it now. Sad we waste so much farmland on this crop (to be exported ironically). Like orange man, John Deere bad.
>soy screwing with estrogens
You might want to verify your sources buddy.
How dare I not want Kikkoman? The science is unsettled enough. Feel free to take the risk or not. If only we lived in a society that mandated dietary choice (or opinion).
Just verify your sources. You can have a cigar eating diet for all I care.
Soybeans are a great source of protein, hardly a waste. I’ve eaten them for forty years in various forms, I see nothing negative.
As I recall, the estrogen issue gave a scare, but there was a reversal or partial reversal somewhat later.
Just living can be risky.
“Just living can be risky.”
Methane build up can be quite serious. :-p
It’s true that soya beans contain phytoestrogens, plant chemicals which are similar in structure to estrogen. However they are not the same as estrogen and they do not have anything like the same estrogenic effect on the human body. If they did then the many women who rely on HRT to supply a healthy estrogen level would simply have to munch on a few edamame beans, and sadly they can’t. So worry not, eating a few soya products as part of a healthy balanced diet won’t mess with your endocrine system.
How about something from a peer-reviewed scientific journal instead?
There is only one agriculture machinery manufacturer in US or I’m missing something?
There’s definitely more than one – Case IH would probably be the next biggest. John Deere just has the worst reputation for locking stuff down.
I don’t think Case IH has locked things down. I know that John Deere definitely has and farmers are using hacked software to fix their high-tech tractors to get around it.
Count on California to make it illegal to own an old tractor.
Swap in a modern motor. Make the EPA happy.
The modern motor needs all the computers to run, and all of this is heavily integrated into the rest of the machine (example: CAN bus).
“Off Road” machinery typically gets grandfathered when environmental and efficiency standards are updated. Sometimes there are safety standards that apply retroactively, but these are relatively few.
If you’ve ever looked carefully at all the exposed moving bits on old farm equipment – many of them right next to the operator – the first thought that goes though your head is “Holy s***! How does anyone survive working with these things?”
“the first thought that goes though your head is “Holy s***! How does anyone survive working with these things?””
Probably by being a farmer first, not a YouTuber with a farming channel. ;)
As a Minnesotan in the market for a used tractor:
The John Deere 4010, 4020 and other tractors made in the 1950’s are selling for their original prices.
Many Ford 8n, 2n, and 9n tractors (circa 1940’s) are selling for their original prices or more.
Kubotas are popular for small tractor buyers.
As someone who can’t take time off from work to attend farm auctions:
I depend on Craigslist, and other sources to find available tractors.
In a consumer society/economy, when government won’t address bad behavior, it’s up to the consumer to do so. Pretty much every industry is in need of a consumer rebellion. Unfortunately, there’s no solidarity in society today. If the farming industry boycotted John Deere to the point of bankruptcy, how quickly do you think other manufacturers would eliminate or cancel plans for DMCA schemes?