Bullet-proofing Your Car With An Affordable Composite Armor

Remember those actions movies like The Fast and the Furious where cars are constantly getting smashed by fast flying bullets? What would it have taken to protect the vehicles from AK-47s? In [PrepTech]’s three-part DIY composite vehicle armor tutorial, he shows how he was able to make his own bulletproof armor from scratch. Even if you think the whole complete-collapse-of-civilization thing is a little far-fetched, you’ve got to admit that’s pretty cool.
The first part deals with actually building the composite. He uses layers of stainless steel, ceramic mosaic tiles, and fiberglass, as well as epoxy resin in order to build the composite. The resin was chosen for its high three-dimensional cross-linked density, while the fiberglass happened to be the most affordable composite fabric. Given the nature of the tiny shards produced from cutting fiberglass, extreme care must be taken so that the shards don’t end up in your clothes or face afterwards. Wearing a respirator and gloves, as well as a protective outer layer, can help.
After laminating the fabric, it hardens to the point where individual strands become stiff. The next layer – the hard ceramic – works to deform and slow down projectiles, causing it to lose around 40% of its kinetic energy upon impact. He pipes silicone between the tiles to increase the flexibility. Rather than using one large tile, which can only stand one impact, [PrepTech] uses a mosaic of tiles, allowing multiple tiles to be hit without affecting the integrity of surrounding tiles. While industrial armor uses boron or silicon carbide, ceramic is significantly lower cost.
The stainless steel is sourced from a scrap junkyard and cut to fit the dimensions of the other tiles before being epoxied to the rest of the composite. The final result is allowed to sit for a week to allow the epoxy to fully harden before being subject to ballistics tests. The plate was penetrated by a survived shots from a Glock, Škorpion vz. 61, and AK-47, but was penetrated by the Dragunov sniper rifle. Increasing the depth of the stainless steel to at least a centimeter of ballistic grade steel may have helped protect the plate from higher calibers, but [PrepTech] explained that he wasn’t able to obtain the material in his country.
Nevertheless, the lower calibers were still unable to puncture even the steel, so unless you plan on testing out the plate on high caliber weapons, it’s certainly a success for low-cost defense tools.
10 thoughts on “Bullet-proofing Your Car With An Affordable Composite Armor”
remember to do the floor and firewall as well!!
way back when, my mate bought an FN-FAL
we went out to a place “folks” dump stolen cars
I let go a burst of 7.62 at a Valiant (Chrysler) station wagon
we had a giggle
then I looked inside, over the tailgate
there were these big, jagged holes in the floor, the roof, back seat
I got in had a look down through the holes in the floor, must have hit the diff, it shattered into biggish chunks of metal, tore through the whole car
the diff housing, crown wheel, spider gears had all turned into the biggest secondary projectiles I’ve ever seen
after that we drove away a bit, I let go a whole 30 round mag of FMJ into the engine
the damage was scary
Ha! I shot an old jeep transmission and transfer case I found in the woods with a 30-30. It took out big pieces of the cast aluminum instead of just making holes. Couldn’t find some of them. 30-30 causes a pretty big impact and 45-70 even more, think I’d rather be shot with any NATO round versus either of those! 45-70 will bust rocks like nothing even from 100yds.
I had an old GM truck block I used to use for target practice
with my Lee Enfield @200 metres a .303 British 110gr FMJ round would go through without slowing down
but a 160gr spire point or 180gr round nose just splattered
terminal ballistics are strange. Sometimes the greatest velocity does the most damage, sometimes its the most energy and other times its the greatest momentum.
This bring me to a rant. The current trends in archery are all about energy which drives me nuts because it’s all BS archery doesn’t work that way. It’s all about momentum with archery.
Coquina is bulletproof. The tiny shells its made of spread the impact and sprays it and bullet back out. Don’t know how thick it would have to be to prevent it cracking and being light enough though. That’s why the Castillo in St. Augustine is made with it. Cannonball would basically bounce off with just a divot left in the wall where the material got blasted out.
“The plate was penetrated by a survived shots from a …”
What does this mean?
I can only assume that this sentence was supposed to be something like:
The plate survived shots from a Glock, Škorpion vz. 61, and AK-47, but was penetrated by the Dragunov sniper rifle.
> The plate was penetrated by a survived shots from
The plate was penetrated by and survived shots from?
And the Dragunov penetrated through?
This is all well and good, but only works for a single shot due to the nature of the ceramic layer. We’ve done tests on materials that have a similar although more advanced makeup. Upon impact the first round will shatter the cermaic layer in a dramatic manner which extends outward from the POI for a relatively dramatic distance, sometimes exceeding 60cm and greater depending on the round and energy involved. Whenever ceramics break, the energy is pushed outward and due to the high rigidity the energy absorbing cermaic breaks into fine pieces which then are not longer able to absorb/transfer energy afterwards. This means that all subsequent rounds that impact even near the previous one will pass almost unihibited. Gel is preferable because once it *heals* it will be able to retain this ability. Still cool though.