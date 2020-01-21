Open Laptop Soon To Be Open For Business

How better to work on Open Source projects than to use a Libre computing device? But that’s a hard goal to accomplish. If you’re using a desktop computer than Libre software is achievable, thought keeping your entire software stack free of closed source binary blobs might require a little extra work. But if you want a laptop your options are few indeed. Lucky for us soon there may be another device in the mix as [Lukas Hartmann] has just about finalized the MNT Reform.
Since we started eagerly watching the Reform a couple years ago the hardware world has keep turning, and the Reform has improved accordingly. The i.MX6 series CPU is looking a little peaky now that it’s approaching end of life, and the device has switched to a considerably more capable – but no less free – i.MX8M paired with 4GB of DDR4 on a SODIMM-shaped System-On-Module. This particular SOM is notable because the manufacturer freely provides the module schematics, making it easy to upgrade or replace in the future. The screen has been bumped up to a 12.5″ 1080p panel and steps have been taken to make sure it can be driven without blobs in the graphics pipeline.
If you’re worried that the chassis of the laptop may have been left to wither while the goodies inside got all the attention, there’s no reason for concern as both have seen substantial improvement. The keyboard now uses the Kailh Choc ultra low profile mechanical switches for great feel in a small package, while the body itself is milled out of aluminum in five pieces (and printable as well). All in all the Reform represents a heroic amount of work and we’re extremely impressed with how far the design has come.
Of course if any of the above piqued your interest full electrical, mechanical and software sources (spread across a few repos) are available for your perusal; follow the links in the blog post for pointers to follow. We’re thrilled to see how production ready the Reform is looking and can’t wait to hear user reports as they make their way into to the wild!
Via [Brad Linder] at Liliputing.
6 thoughts on “Open Laptop Soon To Be Open For Business”
Will love upgrading to this from my MBP. Dead serious. Fantastic project!
While I applaud the effort. I see a few problems with it as a “laptop”. First off, it’s very thick. It looks thicker then my old HP Elitebook, and people called that a brick already.
Next off, batteries are at the front, making the balance most likely completely off while typing on your lap.
Finally. A trackball? Really? You are asking for stuff to get stuck in there right? 3/5 buttons is nice however. That’s a good thing. Compared to the normal 2 or zero of most trackpads.
Actually, batteries in the front of the chassis might be a smart move. If they had designed it with the batteries in the rear the laptop might have been more likely to tip back, away from you. That means a laptop on the ground. I think this was a good idea. Also, the laptop is thick but that is a design problem that will take time to overcome. Sure, you can buy an ultra-book right now. This is open source, open to interpretation. Chances are, if the weight isn’t too bad, this machine may work out for the Linux community (but they have some stiff competition.)
“Actually, batteries in the front of the chassis might be a smart move.”
This was my first thought as well. Apple does it as well, so it must mean that it’s the smart thing to do. ;) :P
HAD, PLEASE proof read this article and correct the grammatical errors. It looks like someone stayed up too late, possibly?
I applaud the effort, but those style 18650 holders are a disaster, even more so in an application where they may have to widthstand vibration or shock. The positive side holder only has to wear through the heat shrink on the cell in one area to create a dead short across it.
I would wholly recomend changing the cell holders in the next revision!