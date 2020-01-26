If you walk the aisles of a dollar store one constant that you will see worldwide is the Chinese solar lamp. Your dollar gets you a white LED behind plastic, mounted on a spike to stick into the ground, and with a solar cell on top. It charges in the sunlight during the day and then lights the LED for a few hours at nightfall. They are in gardens everywhere, and no doubt landfill sites are full of them because they do not last very long. [Giovanni Bernardo] had one that stopped working, so he subjected it to a teardown to find out what was up, and what made it tick (Italian, Google Translate link).
As expected, the culprit proved to be a leaking and corroded 1.2 volt NiMh cell, and its replacement with an AA cell brought the lamp back to life. But the interesting part of this tale comes from his teardown and analysis of the lamp’s components. It’s centered around a YX8016 battery charger and power management chip. The device has an amazing economy of design with only four components including the solar cell and the LED. The final component is a small inductor that forms part of the boost converter to keep the LED lit as the battery voltage falls. The chip switches at 580kHz, and produces a 3.2 volt supply.
7 thoughts on “Teardown And Analysis Of A Cheap Solar Lamp”
It’s going back over a decade but I recall we used to call those lamps 4 leg component a “quadistor” !
In my experience with inexpensive solar lights, they almost always get destroyed by water ingress. I might have to try potting the PCB or use a conformal coating. Anyone know of any cheap options for going that route. Drilling a few small holes in the bottom of the housing that contains the PCB.
I’ve always found a different failure mode – over charged batteries. And I’ve gone through at least 4 sets of LED lights so far. The charge circuit keeps on charging and eventually cooks the battery. I’ve even disassembled one and set out the parts with the solar cell in bright sunlight and measured to see if I was right. But these weren’t the cheap sets from the dollar store, these were all the better sets from LOWES or Home Depot. So, neither one has cornered the market on crappy solar lights!
The next ones I put in will be LED, but they will be powered with an outdoor 12V power supply.
If it over charges can you just put a bigger battery in? Three ones I’ve seen have 300mah or smaller batteries so a decent as might solve the issue.
There was only room for the one battery in the lights I bought. But I sure would have put a larger battery in them if I could. The battery in these lights are only good for about 3 – 4 hours of light and a larger battery would have extended the on time.
And BTW, light on duration is how I figured out they were over charging. After a couple of months the lights exposed to full son would start going out sooner than the lights in partial shade. But they would all eventually fail.
I’ve got a box full, I was hoping to repurpose the solar cells, but they are bonded into the clear plastic that has gone cloudy. The only way to reuse them seems to be to individually grind the dead stuff off and repolish, blah.
There are a lot of different designs of these things. Some use amorphous cells, some use polycrystalline. Some use a CdS cell to detect when it’s dark enough to turn on the LED, some use a more clever scheme requiring no CdS cell. Some batteries are AA, some are 2/3 AA, I wouldn’t be surprised if some are AAA but I haven’t seen any. The amorphous cells seem to stand up to the weather better. Some of the ones I bought 6 years ago are still working, most of the dollar store devices I bought in 2019 have failed in 6 months.