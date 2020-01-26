Can You Help 3D Print A Selectric Ball?

The IBM Selectric changed typewriters as we knew them. Their distinctive ball element replaced the clunky row of typebars and made most people faster typists. When [Steve Malifoff] thought about 3D printing a type ball — colloquially known as a golf ball — it seemed like a great idea.
The problem? It just doesn’t work very well. According to [Steve], it is likely because of the low resolution of the printer. However, it isn’t clear the latitudes of the characters are correct. and there are a few other issues. It is possible that a resin printer would do better and there’s a call for someone out there to try it and report back. We are guessing a finer nozzle and very low layer height might help on an FDM printer.
Judging from the images, it looks like some of the balls do pretty well, but don’t get a full strike at the tilt angle. So it could be something else. However, it does sound like cleaning up the print so it fits is a major problem.
The Selectric was notable for several reasons — you can see an ad for the machine in the video below. The type ball meant you couldn’t jam keys. Since you didn’t have to unjam keys and you had the ribbon in a cartridge, you would have to work really hard to get ink on your fingers, even if you used the cloth ribbon instead of the arguably better carbon film ribbon. The Selectric II could even use a special tape to lift the carbon ribbon off the paper for correcting mistakes. No white-out liquid or fussing with little strips of correction paper. The fact that the ball moves means you don’t have to clear space on the side of the machine for the platen to travel back and forth.
Can you help? If you have a Selectric I or II and a high-quality printer, this would be a fun project to try and report back your results to [Steve]. If you are familiar with the later issue typeballs, you might not have seen the wire clip that [Steve] uses to hold the ball in place. However, you can see them in the video ad below. More modern balls use a plastic lever that acts as a handle so even with cloth ribbons you have less chance of getting ink on your hands.
Although there were Selectrics meant to interface with a computer, you can refit any of them to do it with some work. The Selectric also has a role in one of the great techno spy stories of all time: The GUNMAN project.
4 thoughts on “Can You Help 3D Print A Selectric Ball?”
As far as I recall, and it has been a very long time since I looked at one of these, the “ball” wasn’t strictly spherical, and the type had a flat face (i.e. it was not curved with the same center as the ball, but flat ata tangent to the center of the ball.
Furthermore, any wear on the ball or the mechanism would result in characters not entirely dissimilar to the print in the above example. In other words, the tolerances were reasonably, but not outrageously tight.
You might have better results, making silicone molds from existing balls, and casting in a hard epoxy or even some relatively low melting point metal. A resin printer would certainly get you better results, but you need to look at the ratio of character height to layer height to get an idea of how much better. A 10 point character is of the order of 3.5mm in height, and if your FDM printer can only give you 0,1mm resolution, the best you can hope for is about 35 layers in your 10 point character, so it is going to be pretty crude. For comparison, a good dot matrix printer might give you 24 dots worth of resolution for a similar character, and dot matrix prints are far less sharp than golfball. You probably need something of the order of 100 layers per character before you start to get good clean looking results. More is obviously better.
I don’t know if this was the case for the IBM typeballs, but I had a Remington Rand Selectric typeball (either license-built or after the patent expired – the typeballs were interchangeable with IBM), and it was made of a hard plastic, then electroplated, so that the type surface was metal. There are a number of YouTube videos that show how to electroplate on plastics; they all involve spraying the plastic with some kind of conductive paint, then electroplating as usual. Probably for this, copper would be sufficient. I think this would help durability a great deal, but you’d have to very carefully finish the plastic first, so that the type surfaces are flat and smooth.
If you really, really, really want to print type, an easier and probably better way to go may be daisy wheel. These had all of the characters in the same plane, so finishing it would be a matter of making a puck that the wheel rests in to support the individual “petals”, and honing it on a piece of 600+ grit paper.
And by the way, if you think the Selectric was IBM’s greatest invention, Google “Blickensderfer”. Patented in 1891.