Building (And Testing) A DIY Air Purifier

Whether it’s the usual pollution of the city, or the fact that your corner of the globe happens to be on fire currently, poor air quality is a part of daily life for many people. One way of combating this issue is with a high quality HEPA filter in your home, but unfortunately that’s not something that everyone can afford to even has access to.
Which is why [Adam Kelly] decided to design this DIY HEPA air purifier that can be built for less than $100. That might still sound like a lot of money, but compared to the $500 sticker price he was seeing for the models recommended by health officials, it’s certainly a step in the right direction. Of course, it’s only a deal if it actually works, so a big part of the project has also been verifying the design’s ability to filter particles out of the air in a timely manner.
To build his purifier, [Adam] found a HEPA H13 rated replacement filter that was cheap and readily available, and started designing a low-cost way to pulling air through it. He eventually went with a 120 mm computer case fan coupled with a step-up converter that can produce 12 V from a standard USB port. Then he just needed to design a 3D printed “lid” which would position the fan so it draws air through the center of the filter.
In terms of testing, [Adam] wasn’t worried about the purifier’s ability to actually filter out smoke particles; unless the manufacturer lied about the capabilities of the filter itself, that part is a given. But he was curious about how effective the fan would be in terms of circulating air through a room.
By installing a pitot tube from one of his drones into the lid of the purifier, he determined the airflow in the center of the filter to be approximately 160 CFM. By his calculations, that means it should be able to circulate all the air in his 25 cubic meter office around 10 times per hour. That’s a promising start, but [Adam] says he’d still be interested in a more detailed analysis of the design’s performance by anyone who might have the equipment to do so.
As he lives in Australia, this project is more than just a passing fancy for [Adam]. He only has to look out the window to see that the air he’s breathing is filled with smoke from the raging bushfires. They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and breathable air is pretty high up on the list of human necessities. Our hat’s off to anyone who sees their fellow citizens suffering and tries to use their skills to come up with a solution.
6 thoughts on “Building (And Testing) A DIY Air Purifier”
does this have benefits over a box fan and an air filter?
I wonder if it would be possible to make an air purifier that uses water as the filtering medium.
Something like it bubbles the air through some water and the small particles get trapped in the water while letting the cleaned air go out.
You’ll know the “filter” needs replacing when the water is all brown and it would be as simple as dumping out the water and filling it back up from the tap.
Somehow I think it might need to create very small bubbles or somehow diffuse it well in the water for this to work.
Also, first comment :P
Sounds like a rainbow (late 90’s door-to-door) vacuum. It was essentially a shop vac with a water tub. The hose intake was routed under the water, the vacuum created above it. So much cat hair in water….
I’ve wondered about that same thing. I thought I remember hearing about something similar – it used disks that were half submerged in water, and they would rotate. In theory, the disks would always be wet, and the particles that would stick to them as air was pumped past would get washed off into the reservoir of water as they turned.
My brother who lives in Canberra which was severely affected by the smoke from the bushfires made a very similar filter but used a much mire substantial centrifugal duct fan. He also was was experimenting with blowing air into a body of water (the bath).
He claims it did help – he was trying to clean the air for the whole house so required a lot more air flow than a computer fan could muster
Not sure I’d rely upon the test method used for various reasons. Probably better to use a volume of air over time. Not too hard; fill a large trash bag with air and clamp it around the top of the filter so the whole element is inside. Measure the bag and do a bit of math to get the volume, make sure to subtract the volume of the filter. Turn it on and time how long it takes the bag to deflate. Still not a perfect test but a lot closer than measuring the velocity of air coming from a fan that would move air forward even if the back was against a solid plate, and the error in the bag test adds to a factor of safety instead of subtracting from it. Better tests could certainly be done with better equipment of course, this test just tells you “it’s at least this good” instead of “it could be as much as this good”.