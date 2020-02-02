Lego Space Station Designed By Fan

It is no secret that most people like to play with Lego, but some people really like it to an extreme degree. Lego’s Idea platform lets people submit designs for review and also lets users vote on these designs. If accepted, the company works with the designer to put a kit in production and they share in the profits. [Christophe Ruge] submitted his design for the International Space Station and three years later, you can buy it on the Lego website.

The kit has 864 parts and the finished model is 12″ x 19″ x 7″ — probably will take longer than a coffee break to finish it. The model even includes the two rotating Solar Alpha Rotary Joints that allow the solar panels to align with the sun. You can see [Scott] building his on a recorded live stream below if you have 3 hours to kill.

The $70 price isn’t bad. You can spend a lot more on a kit that is probably a lot more work. It looks pretty accurate, too.

We suspect the build might be above our average Lego skill level. However, the build instruction link on the Lego website doesn’t pull up anything yet, so it is too early to tell. If it were not so big, we’d probably do the paper version, instead.

We shouldn’t be surprised about a Lego space station. After all, we’ve seen a drone and a submarine.