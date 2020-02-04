Dance and house music exploded in a big way at the end of the 1980s. Typically the product of well-equipped studios with samplers and mixers worth thousands of dollars, it was difficult for the home gamer to get involved. That was, until the advent of the glorious Amiga, as [cTrix] ably demonstrates.
The video explains the history of both the music and the hardware, and highlights just why the Amiga was so special. Packing stereo audio and a four-channel sound chip, it had the grunt to pump out the tunes. All it was lacking was an audio input – which is where third-party hardware stepped in. Parallel-port analog-to-digital converters hit the market in a big way, letting users sample audio on their home computer without breaking the bank.
[cTrix] then proceeds to demonstrate how one would go about producing a dance track on an Amiga way back in 1990. A home stereo is used to play records, hooked up to a Stereo Master parallel port sampler. With a bunch of drum, piano, and synth samples recorded and saved on disk, a tracker is then used to assemble the track. It’s then compared with other music from the era as a great example of how things used to be done.
Overall, the Amiga will long have a legacy as the machine that brought real multimedia capabilities to the home computer. It’s one of our favourites, though keeping them going can be tough sometimes. Video after the break.
One thought on “Writing Dance Bangers Like It’s 1990 Again”
>”real multimedia capabilities”
Almost. The Amiga or the trackers couldn’t actually produce very high quality for music production because of the limitations of the hardware and memory for sample size/resolution, and the characteristic hackyness of the tracker style of playback: no filters, fake echoes, quantization, and 8-bit “bends”… It was a complete toy and a gimmick until you added MIDI output to proper synths or pump the sounds through a whole bunch of effects/filters which were not available back in the day.
Even by 90’s techno-pop standards, the Amica tracker scene was like the Fisher-Price of music. Only a handful of people ever made it sound good enough to put on real production.