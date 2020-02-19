As amazing as prosthetic limbs have become, and as life-changing as they can be for the wearer, they’re still far from perfect. Prosthetic hands, for instance, often lack the precise control needed for fine tasks. That’s a problem for [Bertolt Meyer], an electronic musician with a passion for synthesizers with tiny knobs, a problem he solved by hacking his prosthetic arm to control synthesizers with his mind. (Video, embedded below.)
If that sounds overwrought, it’s not; [Bertolt]’s lower arm prosthesis is electromyographically (EMG) controlled through electrodes placed on the skin of his residual limb. In normal use, he can control the servos inside the hand simply by thinking about moving muscles. After experimenting a bit with an old hand, he discovered that the amplifiers in the prosthesis could produce a proportional control signal based on his inputs, and with a little help from synthesizer manufacturer KOMA Electronik, he came up with a circuit that can replace his hand and generate multiple control voltage channels. Plugged into any of the CV jacks on his Eurorack modular synths, he now has direct mind control of his music.
We have to say this is a pretty slick hack, and hats off to [Bertolt] for being willing to do the experiments and for enlisting the right expertise to get the job done. Interested in the potential for EMG control? Of course there’s a dev board for that, and [Bil Herd]’s EMG signal processing primer should prove helpful as well.
Thanks to [n_B] and [suuppl] for the near-simultaneous tips.
4 thoughts on “Hacked Prosthesis Leads To Mind-Controlled Electronic Music”
This is freaking amazing :)
That is really neat, though I think a few more channels could be really useful.
Seems to me like there are two ways to do that
One way to do that is to have one of the sensors ‘rotate’ between channels and the other control the signal for that channel. With a visual rotation and perhaps off center mass for knowing what channel you are on. The other could be to have both sensors driving a channel on the synth and just using the other hand to rotate the shell on the prosthetic and so select which pair to use this time.
Of course that means you need to define what happens when you rotated from channel 3 to 4. I would assume you want channel 3 to remain as it was but perhaps you want it to fade back to the default position, I’m not a syth lover to know what would be the best behavior, but having played with many mixing desks over the years I’d plump for holding value on exit.
Hmm a third option, related to the first one. Instead of sending a signal to drive the ‘rotation’ of channels (which would allow however many channels you want to wire in) could perhaps use the value of one channel as a selection signal – so no need for feedback as he should know how hard he is signaling well enough to get a few bands x<20% 20%<x<40% style.
F-Yah!
Great project! Needs wireless, now, so he doesn’t have to get caught up in the wires.